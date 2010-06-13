  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Films The Official bit-tech Movie Thread - What have you seen lately?

Discussion in 'General' started by knuck, 13 Jun 2010.

  knuck

    knuck

    Joined:
    25 Jan 2002
    Posts:
    7,668
    Likes Received:
    302
    I just realized we have a "Films" category but no movie thread !

    I'll start.

    I just watched She's out of my League and, although I was expecting it to be good, I was still pleasantly surprised by how well made and believable it was (apart from a few scenes). I could explain the story but it wouldn't mean much. The title already says a lot about what will happen in the movie (and so did the trailer), but what made it good was the characters themselves (and the actors portraying them).

    Before I started the film I was moody, no, I was pissed off actually. I got work to do for an exam and it got me mad, long story. Anyway just a few minutes into the movie I already had a smile on my face and it stayed until after it was over. It's a very good movie for average joes looking for hope ;)

    Recommended (7.5/10)


    For the record, I'm a pretty harsh critic so 7.5 is very good on my scale

    Bindi Edit: - lets sort out a post format - how about..

    Title:
    Rating: (out of 10)
    (Brief) Reasons:
     
    Last edited by a moderator: 13 Jun 2010
    knuck, 13 Jun 2010
    #1
    Hex likes this.
  The_Beast

    The_Beast

    Joined:
    21 Apr 2007
    Posts:
    7,379
    Likes Received:
    164
    The Machinist - good movie, lots of plot twist and not too long


    7.5/10 which is fair to good in my book, would definitely watch again
     
    The_Beast, 13 Jun 2010
    #2
  confusis

    confusis

    Joined:
    5 Jan 2006
    Posts:
    2,406
    Likes Received:
    63
    'Boy' - a kiwi film.
    probably 8/10 - story was pretty pointless but acting was good
     
    confusis, 13 Jun 2010
    #3
  talladega

    talladega

    Joined:
    18 Aug 2007
    Posts:
    5,258
    Likes Received:
    495
    A-Team

    Was a very good movie.


    Also watch The Stranger a few days ago. That was pretty good too.




    I'm not a good movie critic so I don't give a rating.


    EDIT: sorry Bindi! mine sucks. lol
     
    Last edited: 13 Jun 2010
    talladega, 13 Jun 2010
    #4
  Guest-16

    Guest-16

    Added a format to the first post.

    Title: Micmacs
    Rating: 7/10
    Reasons: Enjoyable, quirky, a bit stupid and unlikely but fun to watch. Same director as Delicatessen but tries to hard to make it like his previous movies: not everything fits the same format perfectly.
     
    Guest-16, 13 Jun 2010
    #5
  knuck

    knuck

    Joined:
    25 Jan 2002
    Posts:
    7,668
    Likes Received:
    302
    Just watched another movie

    Title : Youth in Revolt
    Rating : 7/10

    It was another enjoyable movie about a guy who's not good enough for girls (or so he thinks). Okay I admit I totally look like an emo for watching two movies in a row on this subject but I didn't expect Y&R to be about this tbh ;)

    It doesn't stay that way for too long for Michael Cera's character however and soon enough his character changes completely (good for us, bad for his entourage, hah!). Cera's playing the same character he plays in every movie but he was also cast for those role for a reason; he fits them perfectly.

    He is not alone on screen however and I must say I was impressed by Portia Doubleday whom I had never heard of before. She is beautiful as Sheeni and she did a great job, especially during her first few scenes where she's quite mysterious and you just can't know what she's really up to

    This was not the funniest movie ever, nor was it Cera's funniest. It was, however, good entertainment with no pacing issue. The whole movie flies by and I consider that a good sign of quality :)
     
    knuck, 13 Jun 2010
    #6
  TheMusician

    TheMusician

    Joined:
    13 Jul 2009
    Posts:
    573
    Likes Received:
    32
    District 9.
    9/10.
     
    TheMusician, 13 Jun 2010
    #7
  Unicorn

    Unicorn

    Joined:
    25 Jul 2006
    Posts:
    12,720
    Likes Received:
    446
    Title: The Losers
    Rating: 8/10
    Reasons: Enjoyable, quirky, a bit stupid and fun to watch. I had no idea what it was going to be like. I'd seen posters and trailers but wasn't immediately impressed. One on-the-house staff ticket from my good buddy October though, and I was sitting watching one of the most fun films I've seen lately :D Notable points - awesome weapons (that KA SR-25 with the suppressor and bipod that Cougar was using had me drooling), Zoe Saldana hotness, Chris Evans hilarity and overall but not 100% tactical strategy and weapons accuracy. It was certainly nothing like the "horribly inaccurate in every way once a gun is on screen" piece of hollywood drivel that the trailer or posters made it out to be, which was a pleasent surprise :)
     
    Last edited: 13 Jun 2010
    Unicorn, 13 Jun 2010
    #8
  Krikkit

    Krikkit

    Joined:
    21 Jan 2003
    Posts:
    23,453
    Likes Received:
    368
    Title: Four Lions
    Rating: 10/10
    Reasons: Another fantastic piece of work from Chris Morris, full of surreal moments, risky jokes and ridiculous social stereotyping. Genuinely one of the most hilarious film I have ever seen, made even better by the audience who were at least 90% of the asian community.
     
    Krikkit, 13 Jun 2010
    #9
  Material

    Material

    Joined:
    13 Apr 2010
    Posts:
    633
    Likes Received:
    25
    Title: Zombieland
    Rating: 8/10
    Reasons: Good, funny and short zombie comedy that pokes fun at itself and the whole genre. Its only like an hour and 20 mins long which makes it almost quite disposable. Bill Murray makes a brief cameo and its got some stylish touches throughout.

    Title: The Men who Stare at Goats
    Rating: 7/10
    Reasons: Watched this on a recommendation from a house mate. Its a little bizarre but the cast is good (Clooney, Spacey, McGregor, Bridges) and they pull off some good performances. You're never quite sure exactly how much truth is in the story (at the start the film claims "more of this is true than you would think") which is kind of a good thing as it'd be unbelievable if the film claimed to be absolute truth and inconsequential if it was simply a fantasy. The fun bit is guessing which of the events depicted actually took place.
     
    Material, 13 Jun 2010
    #10
  Unicorn

    Unicorn

    Joined:
    25 Jul 2006
    Posts:
    12,720
    Likes Received:
    446
    Emma Stone ;) That's all I'm sayin'
     
    Unicorn, 13 Jun 2010
    #11
    Material likes this.
  Jipa

    Jipa

    Joined:
    5 Feb 2004
    Posts:
    6,363
    Likes Received:
    125
    Shutter Island

    8/10

    Didn't have much expectations/idea what kinda film I was starting, and this sure turned out to be a pleasant surprise. One line review: didn't see that coming.

    (Also my vote history on imdb if someone cares)
     
    Jipa, 13 Jun 2010
    #12
    knuck likes this.
  NuTech

    NuTech

    Joined:
    18 Mar 2002
    Posts:
    2,222
    Likes Received:
    96
    When Emma Stone did her impression of Janine (Annie Potts), I'm pretty sure she cemented herself into the hearts of all male twenty/thirty-somethings across the world.
     
    NuTech, 13 Jun 2010
    #13
    Material likes this.
  Krikkit

    Krikkit

    Joined:
    21 Jan 2003
    Posts:
    23,453
    Likes Received:
    368
    Definitely.
     
    Krikkit, 13 Jun 2010
    #14
    Material likes this.
  Material

    Material

    Joined:
    13 Apr 2010
    Posts:
    633
    Likes Received:
    25
    yes...she may have something to do with it too...

    ...shotgun...eye shadow...thing for geeks...*sigh*
     
    Material, 13 Jun 2010
    #15
  Red Eye

    Red Eye

    Joined:
    16 Apr 2008
    Posts:
    235
    Likes Received:
    14
    Title: A single man
    Rating: 7/10
    Reasons: Wonderful debut from Tom Ford, Colin Firth fits the role like a glove. Every scene looks like a perfume advert. The movie may aswell be called "Bereavement by Calvin Klein"

    Suggested thread format:


    Title:
    Rating:
    Reasons:
    (optional?) If you liked this try:
     
    Red Eye, 13 Jun 2010
    #16
  knuck

    knuck

    Joined:
    25 Jan 2002
    Posts:
    7,668
    Likes Received:
    302
    10 for Futurama ? 10 for Mythbusters ?

    You sir, have just earned yourself some rep !
     
    knuck, 13 Jun 2010
    #17
    xMathiasD likes this.
  Jipa

    Jipa

    Joined:
    5 Feb 2004
    Posts:
    6,363
    Likes Received:
    125
    Thanks Ghys.

    Green Zone
    7/10
    Lotsa hype, ended up being rather generic. Still 7 points for making it in the first place I guess. Still kept me watching, so I guess it wasn't too bad

    Still prefer somewhat similar Hurt Locker over this one.
     
    Jipa, 13 Jun 2010
    #18
  docodine

    docodine

    Joined:
    10 Feb 2007
    Posts:
    5,084
    Likes Received:
    160
    Title: Jennifer's Body
    7/10
    Most people won't like it, but don't take the movie seriously and you'll probably enjoy it. It makes fun of itself, and there are plenty of great lines throughout. "Nice hardware, ace". I probably wouldn't have appreciated it if I was at all older..

    Title: Moon
    9/10
    Best Sci-fi movie of 2009 IMO, nobody saw it. If anyone has seen Sunshine, it's fairly similar though with less suspense. Really neat setup, Sam Rockwell is a great actor (though he wasn't as good in Choke or Iron Man 2..)

    The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo
    2/10
    I went to a fancy art movie theater to see this supposedly awesome movie.. The story was ridiculously predictable, the characters were vaguely memorable, but all generic. The leading man was too ugly, like distractingly ugly. Many unnecessary scenes (revenge rape, broken bottle fight, corpse faces), waaaaay too long. The best part of the movie was hearing people speak Swedish for two and a half hours.

    Next movies I'm going to see are Wristcutters: A Love Story, Solaris (the new one), Toy Story 3, and Eclipse (I was dragged to the previous two as well).
     
    Last edited: 13 Jun 2010
    docodine, 13 Jun 2010
    #19
  Unicorn

    Unicorn

    Joined:
    25 Jul 2006
    Posts:
    12,720
    Likes Received:
    446
    It's interesting to hear your opinion on that. I'd have said Green Zone 8/10 and Hurt Locker 9/10 purely for having a more realistic and dramatic (in a hard hitting way) story. Maybe not even the story, but how it was portrayed. Also, you've got the "holy crap, he's in it, and so is he!" factor with the Hurt Locker, whereas Green Zone was just "Oh, it's him, and her, and him..". Green Zone was a very enjoyable movie for me, but based purely on realism, accuracy and how the action was put on screen, The Hurt Locker gets a slightly higher score from me. The direction was absolutely amazing.
     
    Unicorn, 13 Jun 2010
    #20
