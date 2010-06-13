I just realized we have a "Films" category but no movie thread ! I'll start. I just watched She's out of my League and, although I was expecting it to be good, I was still pleasantly surprised by how well made and believable it was (apart from a few scenes). I could explain the story but it wouldn't mean much. The title already says a lot about what will happen in the movie (and so did the trailer), but what made it good was the characters themselves (and the actors portraying them). Before I started the film I was moody, no, I was pissed off actually. I got work to do for an exam and it got me mad, long story. Anyway just a few minutes into the movie I already had a smile on my face and it stayed until after it was over. It's a very good movie for average joes looking for hope Recommended (7.5/10) For the record, I'm a pretty harsh critic so 7.5 is very good on my scale Bindi Edit: - lets sort out a post format - how about.. Title: Rating: (out of 10) (Brief) Reasons: