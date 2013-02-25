There have been many threads from members trying to lose weight and a lot of the save advice is passed from person to person. I figured having one new unified thread that everyone can share their goals, experiences and current situations in as well as resources would be very helpful to a group of people. I think a large part to losing weight is being motivated and having support, which this thread could help with. My story goes like this: Back in September, 2011 I woke up one morning and basically fell out of bed, my entire body hurt. From September until January I had no clue what was wrong with me, I ended up dropping down to 200 pounds from 230 from not eating or anything. Turns out I have seronegative spondyloarthropathy arthritis, which mimics rheumatoid arthritis. For those 5 months I was barely moving, etc. Come mid January 2012, I visit my doctor (finally) and she does blood work, realizes a lot of my levels are out of whack and sends me to a specialist. Specialist quickly diagnoses me and puts me on meds and I was on prednisone (a steroid) for a month. In that first month of going back on the meds I quickly got most of my movement back but still had the aches and pains of an old man. The steroids and meds really kick-started my appetite and I quickly put on 20-30 pounds. Now I'm just on the meds (steroids were only for the 1st month) and I started over-eating. Come December 2012, get my blood work back and I have a fatty liver, a combination of some of my meds and my drinking / eating were starting to take its toll on my body. This was the tip of the iceburg for me, I had been the heaviest I've ever been in my life (240) and some of my clothes just weren't fitting well. In January I had told myself I would start getting into shape, and I just never got around to it, but about 4 weeks ago I was talking to a friend and he gave me some information and pointed me to a good book that simplified some weight loss methods and it finally motivated and kick started my diet / exercise goals. If anyone cares the book is called the 4 hour body, it basically outlines the bare minimum you would have to do to lose weight, which just said change your diet, have 1 cheat day and work out twice a week with kettlebell swings, though it has more sections for muscle gain and other things. It's more of a guide and has different focuses depending on which sections you want to learn / read about. It also has the "geek" sections where it actually goes into explaining the purposes of certain things. So come 3 weeks ago, I decide to ask my mom to teach me to make eggs, healthy breakfast if you get the cholesterol free ones, good protein and if you cut up some veggies and more chicken, you replace bad calories with good ones, plus gain some protein which is very important for weight loss apparently. About a week ago I decided that dieting wasn't enough and went and bought me a kettlebell. The book advises doing kettlebell swings twice a week, starting with 20-30 swings each time until you can slowly move up, until you can complete 120. I decided that I'd do this every 2nd day, and do as many as I could instead of what they advised, along with pushups. I decided I'd also try to use my treadclimber every day for more cardio. The first week I didn't lose much from the diet, but the 2nd and 3rd week I've managed to lose 10 pounds. This has gotten me really excited. Some of the other things I've done aside from changing my diet are: avoiding carbs, not 100% but try to avoid them as much as possible, so if we have chicken burgers for dinner, I won't have a bun with it. Sugar really messes with your body too apparently, so I've stopped putting sugar / sweetener in my coffee and beverages. Fruit juices, pop and alcohol has also been cut out of my diet unless its a cheat day. For the sake of my liver though, I'm trying to avoid alcohol for good for now until my blood work gets back in line. Water is the best beverage for you. Some of the things I've found: 30 minutes a day to walk / jog / run doesn't inhibit my schedule. It really doesn't take that much time if you put in a conscious effort. Learning to cook healthy food is good for when I finally do move out, plus ladies like a man that can cook, am I right? Letting family / friends know really helps, my parents have been very considerate and my mom has gone out of her way to buy me fresh vegetables and cut them up for me so when I want to snack, I have healthy choices. She's also very considerate in regards to cheat days, she knows apple pie is one of my favourites, so for last weeks cheat day she went and bought pie! Positive reinforcement and support have also made this much easier. Try and track things, weight goes up and down with weight loss and muscle gain so it isn't the best thing to track, things like body fat are easier to track but require special tools that may not be easily accessible for all. Other things that can easily be tracked are body measurements, such as stomach, hips, etc. You may have only lost 5 pounds, but you may have lost 2-3 total inches off your body, which is something that should be celebrated and seen as an accomplishment. Set realistic goals, my ideal goal is to hit 170 pounds, but realistically, I am setting 20 pound increments at a time. Closing remarks: Staying optimistic and positive are the key to success. The first week or two is the hardest when changing diets, some suggestions are taking pictures of what you are about to eat, it gives you a second to really stop, look and see what you're about to consume and it may make you think again about unhealthy choices. Have support, they can help out / motivate you, as well as provide information. I'm friends with a lot of "gym rats" who have made a few suggestions on other ways to lose weight that will be beneficial for when I decide to join a gym. Be proud to hit accomplishments but don't fool yourself into justifying unhealthy snacks. A lot of people try to balance junk and exercise, so if they went for a jog they may use that as a reason to justify eating chips or other junk. This is more self-control than anything though. I hope this thread can grow and help a lot of people! For now, I wish everyone who is trying to lose weight the best of luck.