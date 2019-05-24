Hi there, After hinge failure on my Toshiba Radius 12, I have been running and old Vaio E from 2010, its been fine and works for all my needs really but the thing weighs a ton and 15.6" is just too much laptop to sit around with and to carry around when needed, its battery is more of a UPS these days at ~40mins life so not very portable. So I am looking for recommendations that I should consider as a replacement for the Radius. FYI, I have done a hinge fix on the Radius but the hinge attaches to so much broken plastic that it is not going to last unless I go mad with some bonding, shame as spec wise the Radius is perfect for me, lovely screen but its touch pad was a bit hit and miss and so its time I think to try something new. I don't really have a budget, if I think I am getting a good bit of kit for the dough I will pounce. Ideally I wanted to wait for the next gen of iGPUs from Intel but being tethered to mains is bugging me a lot more than I thought it would and I don't know when those might drop. The radius was under £700 which appears to be a bargain for what it was, most laptops of comparable spec appear to be a lot more these days >1k Spec wise I'll take anything that is compact and light, I like high res screens for clarity, would be nice to have a matte screen though I haven't had that for a while. I would like at least 7hrs battery life when needed, happy to run low power modes to achieve. I do like the 2 in 1 mode of the Radius but happy to go without I think if the hinges are an issue due to this, the Dell 2 in 1s look to have almost the same design as the Radius. Current contenders are Huawei Matebook X Pro 13.9 (old spec has some reasonable deals) Dell XPS 13 Razer 13 Anything else I should be looking at in the sort of ~ <1.5kg ~300mm width range.