Discussion in 'Hardware' started by sandys, 24 May 2019.

  sandys

    sandys

    Joined:
    26 Mar 2006
    Posts:
    3,361
    Likes Received:
    149
    Hi there,

    After hinge failure on my Toshiba Radius 12, I have been running and old Vaio E from 2010, its been fine and works for all my needs really but the thing weighs a ton and 15.6" is just too much laptop to sit around with and to carry around when needed, its battery is more of a UPS these days at ~40mins life so not very portable.

    So I am looking for recommendations that I should consider as a replacement for the Radius.

    FYI, I have done a hinge fix on the Radius but the hinge attaches to so much broken plastic that it is not going to last unless I go mad with some bonding, shame as spec wise the Radius is perfect for me, lovely screen but its touch pad was a bit hit and miss and so its time I think to try something new.

    I don't really have a budget, if I think I am getting a good bit of kit for the dough I will pounce. Ideally I wanted to wait for the next gen of iGPUs from Intel but being tethered to mains is bugging me a lot more than I thought it would and I don't know when those might drop. The radius was under £700 which appears to be a bargain for what it was, most laptops of comparable spec appear to be a lot more these days >1k

    Spec wise I'll take anything that is compact and light, I like high res screens for clarity, would be nice to have a matte screen though I haven't had that for a while. I would like at least 7hrs battery life when needed, happy to run low power modes to achieve. I do like the 2 in 1 mode of the Radius but happy to go without I think if the hinges are an issue due to this, the Dell 2 in 1s look to have almost the same design as the Radius.

    Current contenders are

    Huawei :eek: Matebook X Pro 13.9 (old spec has some reasonable deals)
    Dell XPS 13
    Razer 13

    Anything else I should be looking at in the sort of ~ <1.5kg ~300mm width range.
     
    Last edited: 24 May 2019
    sandys, 24 May 2019
  RedFlames

    RedFlames

    Joined:
    23 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    12,470
    Likes Received:
    1,772
    Dell XPS
    HP Envy/Spectre 13
    Surface Laptop
    Lenovo Thinkpad X1
     
    RedFlames, 24 May 2019
  Gareth Halfacree

    Gareth Halfacree

    Joined:
    4 Dec 2007
    Posts:
    13,368
    Likes Received:
    2,414
    Big fan of my XPS13 9360.
     
    Gareth Halfacree, 24 May 2019
  sandys

    sandys

    Joined:
    26 Mar 2006
    Posts:
    3,361
    Likes Received:
    149
    Completely forgot about Microsoft and HP will take a look thanks.
     
    sandys, 24 May 2019
  danielmartind

    danielmartind

    Joined:
    18 Jul 2010
    Posts:
    23
    Likes Received:
    1
    Just a heads up if you interested in Dell XPS 13 they 20% off on their outlet site but it ends today.
     
    danielmartind, 24 May 2019
  sandys

    sandys

    Joined:
    26 Mar 2006
    Posts:
    3,361
    Likes Received:
    149
    Thanks for the heads up, looks like I have missed the 20%, it shows 14%, Still quite pricy mind you when you have things like the matebook pro for 1k with mx150 and nice screen. This is the lead contender currently as the screen is a good aspect ratio and GPU is slightly stronger.

    Still I am drawn to 2 in 1, as I do find tent mode useful, I noticed the HP X360 Ryzen 2700 with vega 10 which is a bit of a step up from UHD 620 and it's cheap, I play my god sims quite slowly on the HD 520 in the Radius, that got me thinking about are there any better GPUs in this class of laptop that can trump the MX150/MX250.

    Did any small laptops ever get made with the Intel chip that had the big Vega graphics on same package?
     
    Last edited: 24 May 2019
    sandys, 24 May 2019
  Anfield

    Anfield

    Joined:
    15 Jan 2010
    Posts:
    5,569
    Likes Received:
    509
    Never seen one that is really small , HP only put it in the 2kg 15" Spectre (and has since ditched it in favour of a 1050ti), there is also the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 9575, but it ain't really smaller and thats almost it.

    Those are the two that had at least some availability to speak of, there is a third one that does also promise to be a bit lighter than the other two, but you would have to wait until an unspecified time for it to become available, plus it is an Acer:
    https://www.acer.com/ac/en/US/content/conceptd-series/conceptd5
     
    Anfield, 24 May 2019
  sandys

    sandys

    Joined:
    26 Mar 2006
    Posts:
    3,361
    Likes Received:
    149
    That does looks nice but would be too big @ 15.6"

    The radius is already bigger than I would of liked and the Matebook I am looking at is 5mm wider at 304mm same as the XPS but due to 3:2 aspect ratio it is deeper by 15mm and I wonder if it is too much hence not hitting the buy button already :eek: I know sad :D
     
    sandys, 24 May 2019
  RedFlames

    RedFlames

    Joined:
    23 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    12,470
    Likes Received:
    1,772
    I'm guessing the Gigglebyte Aero 14 would be too big as well
     
    RedFlames, 24 May 2019
  sandys

    sandys

    Joined:
    26 Mar 2006
    Posts:
    3,361
    Likes Received:
    149
    I'm going to do a bit of CAD (cardboard aided design) see how I feel about a little extra for my portable machine but yup the Aero 14 would be out.

    I would love its specs in something smaller, the Aero is about the same size as my other old laptop which I tried before using the Vaio, it's a 14" elitebook 8470p, sure not as big as the Vaio but couldn't work on it, the Vaio has a lovely high quality 1080p screen versus the 1600x900 washed out crap in the HP (only ever got used docked for hotdesking so screen was never a consideration in that purchase)
     
    sandys, 24 May 2019
  edzieba

    edzieba

    Joined:
    14 Jan 2009
    Posts:
    3,715
    Likes Received:
    462
    If you're intending to keep using it until the heat-death of the universe one of the thin variant Thinkpads (T4xxS or X series), and if you can do without warranty a business surplus can be had for much less than new. If you're intending to resell it at some point and can stand an OK-ish keyboard, a Macbook or Macbook Air is probably best (the fruit logo on the back will treble to quadruple your resale value even if it's spent its life running Windows only). If you can stand an OK-ish keyboard and don't need to use it in your lap, then a Surface Pro with a Type Cover is extra compact.
     
    edzieba, 24 May 2019
  Shirty

    Shirty

    Joined:
    18 Apr 1982
    Posts:
    12,343
    Likes Received:
    1,581
    A touch larger than your specifications, but as small as it's possible to get at the screen size, I recently managed to get the Asus ZenBook S UX533FD with the i7, 16GB, 512GB, GTX1050, matte FHD non-touch for a tidy £999 brand new from AO.

    It's smaller (and much shallower) than most 14" models and packs a surprising punch with all day battery life. Worth considering.
     
    Shirty, 24 May 2019
  sandys

    sandys

    Joined:
    26 Mar 2006
    Posts:
    3,361
    Likes Received:
    149
    I will typically keep until dead or has been dropped one time too many like this Radius, bloody kids, no doubt the main contributor to hinge failure :eek: as they can always be repurposed for other uses.

    I see that Lenovo comes top in build quality ratings, so I'll check them out, my last experience`was a x131e which I broke in half a day, cracked screen on opening, which put me off as customer service was atrocious.

    trying to decide if I should spec 16Gb, never felt I have needed more than 8Gb in my laptop but a lot of the laptops don't appear to be upgradeable due to soldered ram and all being well I'll be using it for years.
     
    sandys, 24 May 2019
  Anfield

    Anfield

    Joined:
    15 Jan 2010
    Posts:
    5,569
    Likes Received:
    509
    General consensus seems to be that: Lenovo consumer laptops are about as well made as an Acer product, while the Enterprise stuff is fine.
     
    Anfield, 24 May 2019
  Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine

    Joined:
    8 May 2009
    Posts:
    2,613
    Likes Received:
    390
    Might be a bit late to the show, but PCPro might be worth a scour, to see if any of their Labs winners' fit the bill.

    All the ones in Issue 297 A-List have been mentioned here, already... n/m.
     
    Jeff Hine, 24 May 2019
  RedFlames

    RedFlames

    Joined:
    23 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    12,470
    Likes Received:
    1,772
    HP is the same... consumer stuff = garbage, enterprise and their ultrabooks tend to be fairly solid though.
     
    RedFlames, 24 May 2019
  sandys

    sandys

    Joined:
    26 Mar 2006
    Posts:
    3,361
    Likes Received:
    149
    Well as I suspected the hinge repair did not stick, not enough of the original laptop screws and supports to carry forces, being a super tight git I have attempted a last ditch bit of a bonding exercise with some 2 pack araldite :D see if I can save it, unfortunately I may have made it worse as I manage to crack the screen clamping parts together as I left a screw not fully screwed in on the hinge and there is no margin for error on these thin machines for that....Aaaargh.

    So will see what I am left with after it is cured it appears to work as a display but whether the hinge will work any better than last repair I can't say, fingers crossed it has not broken touch, the number of times I hit the screen on the Vaio and go Grrr is amazing, you don't realize you use something so much until its gone.

    After that I will likely have to bite the bullet, I will probably take an MX150 laptop as the running theme with all my machines when they last is CPU kind of unimportant, more feels good sure, but I'm quite happy with the 2010 arrandale for example, but GPU struggles with Web and media stuff overtime as codecs and content changes etc

    Fortunately I have just been paid a bonus I wasn't expecting so that takes the pain away a little.

    My list is currently

    13.3 Razer Stealth - 4k, 8565, 16Gb, 25w MX150, 512Gb - £1700. Appear to be best you can get in the size, throttles less than others etc. but you pay for it and it's not really that much faster for the dough.

    13.9 Matebook pro X - 3000x2000, 8550, 16Gb, 10w MX150, 512Gb - £1250, a bargain for what is inside, seems to beat XPS on performance and battery in standard mag tests so I could probably extract huge life out of it.
    And if I cannot stomach the blowing the dough the HP seems hard to beat.

    13.3 HP Envy x360, 1080p, R7 2700, 8Gb, Vega10, 512Gb - £850 - 2 in 1 form factor I have come to enjoy, none of the Intel performance sapping bug issues to deal with, would have preferred a higher res screen and more RAM but its priced low because it doesn't have these things. Only question on this is battery life, reviews seem 50 -50 so I imagine there are HP config issues to deal with, I'm pretty good out routing out issues and got my Radius from 5-5.5hrs to around 9hrs with tweaks.
     
    Last edited: 25 May 2019
    sandys, 25 May 2019
  sandys

    sandys

    Joined:
    26 Mar 2006
    Posts:
    3,361
    Likes Received:
    149
    Its not pretty but the bonding exercise has held up, I should have done this in the first place as I thought the hinge looked too weak, it would have saved my accidental screen crack, hopefully this will do until the newer chips drop with stronger low power GPUs for a compact machine as I can't help but feel I am not getting much GPU performance for the dough.

    [​IMG]

    It looks like Ice Lake laptops aren't far off, liking the look of the new xps 13 with 16:10 screen

    https://liliputing.com/2019/05/dell...1-with-intel-ice-lake-cpu-bigger-display.html

    Razer also have a new stealth with it in coming along, is it good enough on its own to topple mx150/mx250? here use google translate.
     
    Last edited: 1 Jun 2019
    sandys, 1 Jun 2019
  The_Crapman

    The_Crapman

    Joined:
    5 Dec 2011
    Posts:
    4,871
    Likes Received:
    1,433
    Get a good one
     
    The_Crapman, 2 Jun 2019
  sandys

    sandys

    Joined:
    26 Mar 2006
    Posts:
    3,361
    Likes Received:
    149
    Found a nice little site for ultra book reviews

    https://www.ultrabookreview.com/

    Also this one

    https://laptopmedia.com/

    After a bit of CAD could see that I could live with a 330x230 footprint with out running out of desk space which opens up a couple more laptops, size should be fine if I can keep weight low.

    This brings a couple of the 14" Thinkpads into play, looks like they now have some decent quality Ryzen 3700U laptops, the x395, t495 and t495s that actually have 400 nits screens to match my current machine, which I find only just acceptable. quite why laptop screens are all so poor on brightness these days I don't know, annoyingly, small Thinkpads don't go beyond 1080p with Ryzen whereas the T490 with Intel and mx250 can get a1440p 500nits screen. Whilst screens are reasonable, sounds like the business orientated thinkpads fail on Audio, good connectivity though.

    Also managed to find a 1050MaxQ within foot print thanks to this article on Max Q laptops, a 14" Zenbook Pro it's not perfect, a 1080p 300 nits screen is a bit lame but such a compact machine with a bit more GPU is nice, 70Wh battery, it's funny how you start getting greedy for power when shopping, or is that only me, initially I only wanted something a bit stronger than a UHD620 as it wasn't really much of a bump from my HD520 and now I'm getting all power crazed and considering compromising other areas like the all important screen quality, nutter :D

    If it wasn't so heavy I might of jumped on this Aorus v3 plus] Aorus x3 £1300 with a 1060, that's decent, old spec.
     
    Last edited: 18 Jun 2019
    sandys, 16 Jun 2019
