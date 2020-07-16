I've always fancied the idea of a fully passive / virtually silent system but the compromises always seem to be either performance or the need for VERY expensive cases etc. So my thought experiment for the bit tech hive-mind (just for fun) is to see what reasonable gaming system could be built that would be either fully passively cooled or with no more than 1 or 2 low speed fans (<1000 rpm) for the following case sizes: Full Tower Mid Tower ITX Which should just boil down to what CPU, GPU, PSU, Case and cooling solutions you would need.