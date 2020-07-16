  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Cooling Thought Experiment - Best 'Silent' system you can spec

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Spraduke, 16 Jul 2020 at 10:04.

    I've always fancied the idea of a fully passive / virtually silent system but the compromises always seem to be either performance or the need for VERY expensive cases etc.

    So my thought experiment for the bit tech hive-mind (just for fun) is to see what reasonable gaming system could be built that would be either fully passively cooled or with no more than 1 or 2 low speed fans (<1000 rpm) for the following case sizes:

    Full Tower
    Mid Tower
    ITX

    Which should just boil down to what CPU, GPU, PSU, Case and cooling solutions you would need.
     
