Scratch Build – In Progress Tiny - A build that doesn't live up to its name

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by Bogga, 30 Aug 2020 at 14:58.

    [​IMG]

    Scratch build is something I've always been glancing at, but it's never become a reality. I honestly don't know why since there haven't been any "obstacles"... Late last year I finally decided that this will finally happen. I've never felt the need to build something small, always went for the bigger builds since I don't lack the space for a computer and prefer a bigger area to work in. So why not go all in while I'm at it?! A couple of years back I stumbled upon this thing where you use water to cool your components, and since I've been on air for the last two years I wanted to go back to all water again! So I ordered a couple of aluminum pipes so I could build this little cube...
    ----------​

    The thought with this cube of mine is to divide it into two sections so I can have the lower section for the radiators and cable management and the upper section for all other hardware. The top and the bottom part of the cube will be wood that will I'll saw out from an oak table, then I'll warnish both parts to get a darker look that'll suit the project. I'm also going to saw out and mill the top part to fit a glass plate so all hardware will be visible from above. Around the glass plate there will be a milled line and also project name which is gonna be filled with colored epoxy that'll match the color of the liquid.

    All side parts along with the part that will divide the two sections will be 3mm thick aluminum that's going to be cut in CNC. Fans, ventilation holes, holes for pass through etc.

    The main idea with this cube is that it's going to look a bit like a table/furniture. In the near future when we move to a smaller apartment and I'm going to lose my mancave, then hopefully wifey will think it's an ok piece to have in the living room. Later on I've planned to do a desk in a similar fashion so they'll match each other.
    ----------​

    Thanks to corona this have been going slow, but now that things have cooled down a bit I've gotten some things done and I'll be updating shortly so you can see the progress I've done so far and I hope you wanna follow this project from until completion!
    ----------​

    Before I move on to the hardware for this project I wanna send a huge thanks to Inet, MSI and be quiet! for helping me making this dream of mine become a reality!
    ----------​

    Hardware

    CPU: Intel i9 10900K
    MoBo: MSI MEG Z490 Meg Unify
    GPU: MSI Nvidia 30XX (TBD)
    RAM: G.Skill 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 3600MHz CL17 Trident Z RGB
    SSD: Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB
    PSU: be quiet! (TBD)
    Fans: be quiet! Silent Wings 3 120mm
    Other: Motheboard plate and tempered glass from be quiet!

    Cooling

    Radiators: 2x 480mm (TBD)
    Reservoir/Pump: TBD
    Fittings: TBD
    Tubing: TBD
    Blocks: TBD
     
    The parts for my "little" cube...
    [​IMG]



    Put it together to get an idea of how big it's going to be once done...
    [​IMG]



    Here's the fram itself. Going to be a couple of centimeters added on the height when the legs and wooden parts are added
    [​IMG]
     
    Some more updates of recent progress...



    Had a table on the attic that I sawed apart to get the pieces I wanted for the top and bottom parts

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]



    The plan was to have the glass plate level with the top. In order to get that done I had to buy this little machine

    [​IMG]



    Quite fun machine to work with and the result was better than I expected since I haven't used this machine before

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]



    Once done with that I wanted to sandpaper to prepare for the varnish... but I had a little accident

    [​IMG]



    So I had to find a new wooden piece. A suitable piece of wood at a store nearby cost about 160$, but luckily I found a table at facebook market for 15$ which had the measurements I wanted... So this coming week it's at it again!

    [​IMG]
     
