Scratch build is something I've always been glancing at, but it's never become a reality. I honestly don't know why since there haven't been any "obstacles"... Late last year I finally decided that this will finally happen. I've never felt the need to build something small, always went for the bigger builds since I don't lack the space for a computer and prefer a bigger area to work in. So why not go all in while I'm at it?! A couple of years back I stumbled upon this thing where you use water to cool your components, and since I've been on air for the last two years I wanted to go back to all water again! So I ordered a couple of aluminum pipes so I could build this little cube... ---------- The thought with this cube of mine is to divide it into two sections so I can have the lower section for the radiators and cable management and the upper section for all other hardware. The top and the bottom part of the cube will be wood that will I'll saw out from an oak table, then I'll warnish both parts to get a darker look that'll suit the project. I'm also going to saw out and mill the top part to fit a glass plate so all hardware will be visible from above. Around the glass plate there will be a milled line and also project name which is gonna be filled with colored epoxy that'll match the color of the liquid. All side parts along with the part that will divide the two sections will be 3mm thick aluminum that's going to be cut in CNC. Fans, ventilation holes, holes for pass through etc. The main idea with this cube is that it's going to look a bit like a table/furniture. In the near future when we move to a smaller apartment and I'm going to lose my mancave, then hopefully wifey will think it's an ok piece to have in the living room. Later on I've planned to do a desk in a similar fashion so they'll match each other. ---------- Thanks to corona this have been going slow, but now that things have cooled down a bit I've gotten some things done and I'll be updating shortly so you can see the progress I've done so far and I hope you wanna follow this project from until completion! ---------- Before I move on to the hardware for this project I wanna send a huge thanks to Inet, MSI and be quiet! for helping me making this dream of mine become a reality! ---------- Hardware CPU: Intel i9 10900K MoBo: MSI MEG Z490 Meg Unify GPU: MSI Nvidia 30XX (TBD) RAM: G.Skill 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 3600MHz CL17 Trident Z RGB SSD: Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB PSU: be quiet! (TBD) Fans: be quiet! Silent Wings 3 120mm Other: Motheboard plate and tempered glass from be quiet! Cooling Radiators: 2x 480mm (TBD) Reservoir/Pump: TBD Fittings: TBD Tubing: TBD Blocks: TBD