My Budget is up to 400 British Pounds (inc VAT). ofcourse 410-20 is fine if it fits for a better stuf...I'll be using it for gaming. To be more precise : I am playing the Warcraft III mod - DotA Allstars. but one year from now is coming Valve version with the name DotA 2 ( which you probably know ) , made from the same dude, who makes current DotA.So I would like to be able to play it smoothly on high productive machine, with no problems what so ever. I also play Black Ops these days on my Laptop, but on lowest resolution with the lowest possible details. So Black ops would be a "must play smooth " on my new build.I am also amateur video editor, Using Sony Vegas and doing some effects on my videos.So a good machine for video editing is a good thing, but not a MUST.I can wait as long as it should for the rendering, I don't mind. Video Editing is not my first Priority.I'd need the motherboard, cpu , graphics , case, power supply , coolers and RAMPrevious build information (list details of parts):Currently I've got a Sony Vaio Laptop , and with it, trough-out the years I bought 2 external Hard drives ( total of 2 TB ) , a 24 inch monitor ( 1920 x 1080 native), mouse, kbd, and a stereo system.So obviously I will keep these, but will see my VAIO. Or gift it to my sisterAlso Will I be able to use my external Hard Drives as Internal ones into my new machine ? Will I be able to open the case, extract the hard drive from the inside, and then connect it with SATA cable to my new pc, insted of USB external connection ?As i said before : 24 inch ASUS VW246 in 1920 x 1080Don't need any as I have 2 TB already.Yes, If I can do this safely and if I will have a reasonable benefit from it - only then Yes.Well, here you got me. I don't know for these money what it should be. It's up to you guys, sorry.I do have Operating system, so I don't want to buy any new.I will be able to reply if (someone is asking me something) tomorrow , after 20:00 GMT 0.So I'll see you then.Once again, please help a confused construction builder, to have some satisfying pleasure once again , after hard days at work ...