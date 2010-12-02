Hello guys and girls. It may sound like a joke, but I thought I know something about Hardware. Well, honestly, for the past 2-3 days I've been looking forward to build myself a new PC, and thought "Hmm, in 2002 I did it by myself, It won't be so difficult now, and there wont be many changes " ... Oh dear .... I was soooo wrong. Anyway, here I am , with all my noobnes, proudly ashamed asking you for an advise. Or it's better if I say : Asking you "Please Build me a computer for my money, I've had enough of reading forums and reviews that I don't completely understand" The market is obviously so huge, that my "me" can't take a decision. So here I'll try to complete the template, with my optimal budget/needs/wishes etc... Hope you can find me something.