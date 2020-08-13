So I am looking to upgrade my PC. I thought my budget was sort of 'healthy' at £450 considering I don't need the GPU( That will be a RTX2070S). But the budget barely gets anything anymore. So far it's already £100 over with an NVME which people are raving about and you get insulted if you don't have one. https://uk.pcpartpicker.com/user/peatear/saved/GFrVwP What am I missing here? I want it to be very futureproof, i'll not upgrade again for another 3-4 years much like my current PC. And I don't over clock anything. I'm hoping I can reuse my current PSU, an AX850 Corsair (original one from a few years ago). I'll reuse my case (Enthoo Luxe), 2 SSDs, I have about 10 HDD's of varying sizes i'll use a couple of. Stock cooler for CPU will be used (Wraith?). What do people say? Change something? This look good? I'll probably have upto £600 budget if I wait about 2 months longer...