Upgrade build - can I shave some £ off?

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by pete*, 13 Aug 2020

    So I am looking to upgrade my PC.
    I thought my budget was sort of 'healthy' at £450 considering I don't need the GPU( That will be a RTX2070S).
    But the budget barely gets anything anymore.
    So far it's already £100 over with an NVME which people are raving about and you get insulted
    if you don't have one.
    https://uk.pcpartpicker.com/user/peatear/saved/GFrVwP

    What am I missing here?
    I want it to be very futureproof, i'll not upgrade again for another 3-4 years
    much like my current PC. And I don't over clock anything.

    I'm hoping I can reuse my current PSU, an AX850 Corsair (original one from a few years ago).
    I'll reuse my case (Enthoo Luxe), 2 SSDs, I have about 10 HDD's of varying sizes i'll use a couple of.
    Stock cooler for CPU will be used (Wraith?).

    What do people say? Change something? This look good?
    I'll probably have upto £600 budget if I wait about 2 months longer...
     
    You are missing the fact your list is private and we can't see it lol
     
