Hey guys, At the end of my tether as usual - am trying desperately to complete a build by a deadine and all of a sudden I've hit an issue where every time I try to shut down Windows, the hard drive and monitor go off, but the GPUs, fans and pump are all still going. There's nothing happening at all with the disk so I know it's not updating in the background or similar. Just that all lights and fans remain on. Only three things of note that I can think of have changed recently since it was last working fine: I've been experimenting with a custom shutdown sound file via the task scheduler, which was suffering some issues but right at this moment actually appears to be working, which is odd in itself since I put it to one side and hadn't tried to make any more progress with it After asking someone to grab something from the workshop room whilst out, I came home to find the machine on but in a deep sleep state (as in, the GPUs and fans were spinning but nothing was happening onscreen and the only thing that would wake the system was pressing the power button). This has happened a few times before and nothing major has come of it, plus I'm confident the other person would not have tuoched the system I offered up a second GPU next to the first to measure length and must have touched the board somehow as there was a kind of zap and a burning smell. This has me stumped (not least because it has never happened before) but although it is both the most worrying and easiest to blame of the three, the system still boots and runs fine. Just won't shutdown. Still no idea what the zap and smell was either! To resolve, I've now tried a few of the things I could find on the internet that actually made any sense (or suggested hope), such as turning off Fastboot, booting to UEFI and shutting down manually etc. but nothing has made any difference. I could really use a hand here chaps, as I'm massively against the clock - if I can deliver the system in a working state then I can at least finalise the config remotely. All assistance massively appreciated - G-Man, if you're listening, you're usually the man with the plan! Thanks in advance, all...