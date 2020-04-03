Hi all, Looking for some advice. I have been asked if I can convert a VHS tape to a PC for editing (family memories). Now I know my PC is capable. But since I have never tried this I am looking for the easiest, and hopefully not the dearest option for doing this. Can anyone tell me 1. The basic connectors / equipment I will need ( I have the VHS player that has analogue connectors) 2. I have Vegas pro. Will this suffice? I have only ever dealt with SD or CD. I think I might actually be over thinking this Thank you