A/V VHS to PC

Discussion in 'Tech Support' started by Mr Happy, 3 Apr 2020 at 19:53.

  Mr Happy

    Mr Happy

    25 Apr 2009
    2,168
    96
    Hi all,

    Looking for some advice. I have been asked if I can convert a VHS tape to a PC for editing (family memories). Now I know my PC is capable. But since I have never tried this I am looking for the easiest, and hopefully not the dearest option for doing this.

    Can anyone tell me

    1. The basic connectors / equipment I will need ( I have the VHS player that has analogue connectors)
    2. I have Vegas pro. Will this suffice?

    I have only ever dealt with SD or CD. I think I might actually be over thinking this

    Thank you :thumb:
     
    Mr Happy, 3 Apr 2020 at 19:53
