Features Video: Machining a CNC Router Fixture Plate

Discussion in 'Article Discussion' started by bit-tech, 1 Feb 2019.

    Read more
     
    bit-tech, 1 Feb 2019
    "The neighbors hate me." -Well, duh! It's probably that insanely loud porn music you were playing while machining.
    THAT was an expensive upgrade, but you've been throwing money at our monitors from the start. :lol: You should have fly cut the surface with no vacuum. The fluff would have been insane.
     
    Cheapskate, 1 Feb 2019
    It's symmetry soothes my soul. It's the kind of thing I would have enjoyed doing by hand. It would have taken 10 years, but what a fun 10 years.
     
    The_Crapman, 1 Feb 2019
    i really feel the urge to splash out on a cnc machine after this:/
     
    Yaka, 2 Feb 2019
    Haha in the long run it's not that bad, a slab of acetal that size at retail pricing is £250 or so, which spread over at least a year (unless I screw up badly) is workable. That said I probably could have just gone with HDPE or something as Jim mentioned over in the youtube comments :worried:

    I had to do the first 20cm or so without the vacuum for the cool video shots (okay real reason is the dust shoe didn't fit at that extreme of the bed...) and omg the chips. They just stuck to everything, took ages to hoover up most of it.

    I don't think this could even be made truly by hand rofl, the need for accuracy is too high. Pre-CNC it would have been done semi-automatically on the vertical mills with templates etc. 100% would need to be done with a static machine for the dowel pins, would ream the holes normally for the fitment accuracy.

    Doooo iiiiiiiiit! Thankfully there are so many good options available now at all sorts of price ranges and sizes, the whole maker movement has really made it much more accessible.
     
    Maki role, 2 Feb 2019
    Oh lord, I would not be drilling them out free hand. My hole work is suspect at the best of times! I'd definitely need a plunge rig for the drill, with laser guidelines.
     
    The_Crapman, 2 Feb 2019
    You do have to try fly cutting it, though. It's like discovering the chain molecule that makes baby bunny rabbits, with a healthy dose of static cling. :lol: Sooo soft.
     
    Cheapskate, 3 Feb 2019
    When it comes to CNC milling machines, have you ever heard about Mach3 control software by the ArtSoft® Company https://en.cs-lab.eu/product/mach3-license-by-artsoft-newfangled-solutions/ ? The software has developed over many years, and during these years, it gathered many users. For the relatively low price, you can get the complete solution for multi-axis CNC machining.
     
    Caprie, 29 Jun 2020 at 08:03
