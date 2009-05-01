  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

LOL Videos of awesome

Discussion in 'General' started by VipersGratitude, 1 May 2009.

  1. VipersGratitude

    VipersGratitude Well-Known Member

    One Thread to post them all
    One Thread to find them,
    One Thread to bring them all
    and in this thread only bind them



     
    VipersGratitude, 1 May 2009
  2. VipersGratitude

    VipersGratitude Well-Known Member

    VipersGratitude, 1 May 2009
    Jamie likes this.
  3. Unicorn

    Unicorn Uniform November India

    If any of the above are outside what you would call awesome, let me know and I'll edit :)
     
    Unicorn, 1 May 2009
    SpeedLegion likes this.
  4. smc8788

    smc8788 ...at least I have chicken

    Continuing on with the animal theme:



     
    smc8788, 1 May 2009
  5. VipersGratitude

    VipersGratitude Well-Known Member

    VipersGratitude, 1 May 2009
  6. Unicorn

    Unicorn Uniform November India

    Excuse the poor quality and slowmo of the last video, it's very old footage and tbh there isn't another freestyler who has content on youtube that's worth watching compared to that. Incidentally when the sun is shining and the wind is blowing just right I dabble in freestyle frisbee. I'm nowhere near the standard you see in the above video but I can toss and spin it pretty well and generally hold my own :)
     
    Unicorn, 1 May 2009
  7. thehippoz

    thehippoz New Member

    some dj made this with his slap chop infomercial after he went to jail for beating a hooker XD same guy from the shamwow videos

     
    thehippoz, 1 May 2009
    Baz likes this.
  8. quietguy

    quietguy D'orc

    Dan Orsman


    quietguy, 1 May 2009
  9. quietguy

    quietguy D'orc

    This is to funny. :lol:
     
    quietguy, 1 May 2009
  10. talladega

    talladega I'm Squidward

    talladega, 1 May 2009
    SpeedLegion likes this.
  11. sui_winbolo

    sui_winbolo Giraffe_City

    sui_winbolo, 1 May 2009
  12. julianmartin

    julianmartin resident cyborg.

    so NOT funny...
     
    julianmartin, 1 May 2009
  13. CardJoe

    CardJoe Freelance Journalist

    If we're dealing with the Conchords...

     
    CardJoe, 1 May 2009
  14. M4RTIN

    M4RTIN New Member

    M4RTIN, 1 May 2009
    Guest-23315 likes this.
  15. Guest-23315

    Guest-23315 Guest





    ^^ Science - but cool!
     
    Guest-23315, 1 May 2009
    Baz likes this.
  16. Unicorn

    Unicorn Uniform November India

    Frankly I almost pissed myself laughing the first couple of times I saw that many years ago... Different strokes for different folks I guess.



    Angry kitteh will eat joo if he ever gets out of that cage....
     
    Unicorn, 1 May 2009
  17. Ryu_ookami

    Ryu_ookami I write therefore I suffer.

    You Blatantly have no sense of Humour :)
     
    Ryu_ookami, 1 May 2009
  18. Unicorn

    Unicorn Uniform November India

    Mankz the two that you posted are truly videos of awesome... The trials biking one blew me away when I saw in in the "we like to ride bicycles" thread yesterday :thumb:
     
    Unicorn, 1 May 2009
  19. M4RTIN

    M4RTIN New Member

    i have to agree now, tho i did used to find them mildly amusing. but now jamster have caught onto the videos they are going so overboard with the crapy ringtone adverts they've lost all comedy value.
     
    M4RTIN, 1 May 2009
    deathtaker27 likes this.
  20. VipersGratitude

    VipersGratitude Well-Known Member

    VipersGratitude, 1 May 2009
