  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Scratch Build – In Progress Waterwerks ICON V1

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by ICONchad, 8 May 2020 at 02:59.

  1. ICONchad

    ICONchad New Member

    Joined:
    30 Apr 2020
    Posts:
    4
    Likes Received:
    1
    This project started off as just a simple build for sim racing. I was going to get an 011D, do a basic custom loop and call it a day. Being a artist..a creative..whatever you want to call it always makes it hard to just do just the basic. So like many things I've done..it's certainly snowballed into a whole different animal. I started this almost a year ago but got busy working 7 days a week and finding a manufacturer for some of the custom parts proved harder than I expected. At one point I almost scrapped it and went back to the O11D idea because dealing with vendors with zero customer service was a nightmare. Anyways on to the good stuff. Spec wise it's solely for iRacing which relies heavily on single core speed and uses another core or two for minimum tasks so that's why I stuck with a fast 9700k.

    9700k - cpu lottery 5.1, delidded and direct die mounted
    16GB gskill trident z 3600 mhz
    Nvidia rtx 2070 super - Zotac twin fan - single slot (you'll see why later)
    500gb m2 ssd
    Asus ROG MAXIMUS XI GENE
    PSU ( wanting to get the corsair sf750 but psu are impossible to get right now)

    water cooling parts
    EK velocity cpu block nickel
    EK monarch ram block nickel
    EK Vector RTX RE nickel and nickel backplate
    Custom chipset block
    Custom VRM block
    EK DDC 3.2 pump
    EK 240 PE x 2 radiators
    4 x 120mm fans..currently uncertain what I'll get
    EK m2 heatsink
    Bitspower fittings, they've got the telescoping and variety that I need
    Bitspower nickel plated tubing
    EK Amber orange fluid..altho might just do clear.

    Now on to the case..
    I was really inspired by Hans peder sahl use of distro plates
    https://www.instagram.com/p/BzOYmsyACEZ/
    and also by Ben Q modern artistic style
    https://www.instagram.com/p/Bu5ZydOBFWd/

    ultimately I went with the barrow rhopilema distro display "case". It's a big distro plate that you mount the motherboard to and has space for dual 240 rads on the back.
    View attachment 72133
    View attachment 72130
     
    ICONchad, 8 May 2020 at 02:59
    #1
  2. ICONchad

    ICONchad New Member

    Joined:
    30 Apr 2020
    Posts:
    4
    Likes Received:
    1
    Reserved for final photos
     
    ICONchad, 8 May 2020 at 03:00
    #2
  3. ICONchad

    ICONchad New Member

    Joined:
    30 Apr 2020
    Posts:
    4
    Likes Received:
    1
    ICONchad, 8 May 2020 at 03:14
    #3
  4. ICONchad

    ICONchad New Member

    Joined:
    30 Apr 2020
    Posts:
    4
    Likes Received:
    1
    The plan was to delid and direct die cool my 9700k. Unfortunately that meant I couldn't use a monoblock for the gene because they are designed for the stock ihs height. I saw this as an opportunity as I had been wanting to learn fusion 360 for a long time. So I got the basics down and go to reverse engineering the vrm heatsink so I could design my own waterblock. After I recreated the heatsink I got a sls 3d print made to check my work. Next up was designing the flow path which proved difficult because of the lack of space between the eps cable connectors on the side of the motherboard and the cpu cooler. The first design ended up being too restrictive. The second design which employed a dual layer acrylic top proved to be a bit over engineered and difficult to manufacture. So I went with a dual chamber design to break it up and I think lends to the final design a bit better (which you'll see later)
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    ICONchad, 11 May 2020 at 07:46
    #4
    Sam__ likes this.
Tags:

Share This Page