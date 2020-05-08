This project started off as just a simple build for sim racing. I was going to get an 011D, do a basic custom loop and call it a day. Being a artist..a creative..whatever you want to call it always makes it hard to just do just the basic. So like many things I've done..it's certainly snowballed into a whole different animal. I started this almost a year ago but got busy working 7 days a week and finding a manufacturer for some of the custom parts proved harder than I expected. At one point I almost scrapped it and went back to the O11D idea because dealing with vendors with zero customer service was a nightmare. Anyways on to the good stuff. Spec wise it's solely for iRacing which relies heavily on single core speed and uses another core or two for minimum tasks so that's why I stuck with a fast 9700k. 9700k - cpu lottery 5.1, delidded and direct die mounted 16GB gskill trident z 3600 mhz Nvidia rtx 2070 super - Zotac twin fan - single slot (you'll see why later) 500gb m2 ssd Asus ROG MAXIMUS XI GENE PSU ( wanting to get the corsair sf750 but psu are impossible to get right now) water cooling parts EK velocity cpu block nickel EK monarch ram block nickel EK Vector RTX RE nickel and nickel backplate Custom chipset block Custom VRM block EK DDC 3.2 pump EK 240 PE x 2 radiators 4 x 120mm fans..currently uncertain what I'll get EK m2 heatsink Bitspower fittings, they've got the telescoping and variety that I need Bitspower nickel plated tubing EK Amber orange fluid..altho might just do clear. Now on to the case.. I was really inspired by Hans peder sahl use of distro plates https://www.instagram.com/p/BzOYmsyACEZ/ and also by Ben Q modern artistic style https://www.instagram.com/p/Bu5ZydOBFWd/ ultimately I went with the barrow rhopilema distro display "case". It's a big distro plate that you mount the motherboard to and has space for dual 240 rads on the back. View attachment 72133 View attachment 72130