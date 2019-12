if this is the bikes thread, i guess i'll ask my bikes question here: what fork should i buy? my old marzocchi z4 has blown its seals so many times i have given up all hope for it. i don't do a lot of big drops or jumping or anything so it doesn't need to take that much of a beating, but i'm not after something super-lightweigh either. i've been looking at the marzocchi marathon. 100mm of travel would be nice. i can probably spend up to about $600, but i'd rather go about 400.also, if anybody is in the canmore/banff area this summer, send me a PM and we'll go for a ride. there's some really great trails here.