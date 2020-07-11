Hi all! I thought I could share my ongoing project. But I am pretty far already, so I will try to catch up with some posts. I had a bunch of Mini-ITX components running with a cardboard box for a case in my kitchen: I have really been using it like that for a while. My son told me: "Your pc really is a toaster." That's what he and his friends call a crappy computer. That got me thinking. I really use that pc in my kitchen. And had this old toaster, that did not toast very well any more. But it is absurdly large for a toaster. Large enough for a mini ITX build: So I designed a rig that would fit inside the toaster: The red box is the power supply. Apart from that, the colours are just to distinguish between the individual parts to be 3d printed. The toaster is not wide enough for the mainboard with the graphics car mounted directly to it, so the idea is to use a short riser to move the GPU upward and inward. So much for now, more tomorrow.