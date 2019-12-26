Hi Bit-Tech fellows ! So, because I don't want Cheapskate thinks I'm only here to make "really bad puns", and also because I'm thinking about it for a long time (the project, not the bad puns), here comes what I'm working on (and still thinking about) those days : Benzaiten. It will be a NAS in a Phanteks Evolv Shift (but you've already guessed it because it's in the title). INTRODUCTION : WHY A NAS ? A few years ago, someone I met in a bar asked me if I wanted to become a high-tech journalist and review cameras. I was drunk. It was 5 PM. I said yes. I became a high-tech journalist the week after and, almost 7 years later, still am. Reviewing cameras is quite easy : you borrow a camera and/or a lens from a camera/lens manufacturer, you go outside, take pictures, go in a lab, take pictures, then write a review about it. The tricky question is : what should you do then with all these pictures ? Easy : you store it somewhere. Because maybe one day, you never know, you will need them to compare the newer-super-duper last gen camera with the previous (but not always obsolete) one. When you work for a newspaper, it's easy task : you just have to use the company's NAS, and fill it up until the dev team comes and tell you to slow down. But... Two years ago, I became a freelance journalist. And in parallel of my job, I still took pictures for myself. Storage was a double issue : my own work was dispatched over the years between many external hard drives (and I don't really remember which stores which pictures), and while I keep reviewing cameras, I don't have access to the commodity of my previous company's NAS anymore. Worst : as new cameras tend to have higher and higher resolutions, well, they produce bigger and bigger files. Plus, I often use cameras from the "45+ Mpx Generation" (Nikon D850 & Z 7, Panasonic Lumix S1R, Leica SL2/Q2, etc), and all of them produce RAW files over 80 Mo... So, for each camera or lens review, it's tens, sometimes hundreds of Go I have to store somewhere. Then came the idea of building a NAS. WHY BENZAITEN ? Benzaiten (弁才天) is, according to Wikipedia, "Benzaiten is a Japanese Buddhist goddess who originated from the Hindu goddess Sarawasti. [She] is the goddess of everything that flows : water, time, words, speech, eloquence, music and by extension, knowledge." I guess that, for something intended to store images, videos and other medias, it makes sense. Also, even if it's a little bit ostentatious as a NAS' name (and maybe disrespectful), it's still better than my first ideas : BanaNAS or AnaNAS... (But, well, I cannot make bad puns anymore.) WHY THE EVOLV SHIFT FROM PHANTEKS ? Because pre-built NAS look really, really bad. And because the Evolv Shift looks really, really good. It was love at the first sight when Luke from LTT made a video about it at Computex 2017, while it was still "Project 217". And it's the most beautiful case I've seen since the InWin 901 I had (but my ex-girlfriend kept it when she left me). Also, these last weeks, I really enjoyed what Luke@90 made with it in his "Project : PLK-218XE". There is one big issue with this case : it is not supposed to be able to accept more than two SSDs. As I won't watercool it (because, well, it's a NAS... even if the idea of a watercooled NAS is appealing), I wondered if, maybe, the bottom chamber would be big enough for five or six 3.5'' HDD, the only way to get 30 To (or more) of storage without having to sell my kidneys, lungs or anything else. The Phanteks Evolv Shift is well known for it's exotic internal architecture. But how tight is it inside ? On Phanteks' website, you can only find the external dimensions, which are 470 x 274 x 170 mm. I looked through the web for the internal dimensions but found nothing. I didn't want to but the best solution would be to buy one. So I bought one and filled it with spare parts laying around : (I'll never get tired of this sexy grill.) HOW MANY 3.5'' HDDs CAN YOU PUT IN THIS CASE ? Well, the easiest way to get an answer is to try. I only have four spare drives, but they should be enough. An hard drive is 147 mm long (exactly 146,99 mm according to Seagate Ironwolf's specs sheet). And the case's depth is only 155 mm once you've removed the glass panels. This is really tight, but it fits. Let's try with more HDDs and different configurations/orientations : Side by side : Vertically stacked : I've always loved the idea of "floatting" disks. But this solution would only work for one disk for a simple reason : the attachment holes on the side of the disks don't match with the grooves on the front panel : Horizontally stacked : In this configuration, the disks could touch the GPU but, well, it's a NAS, so I don't need a GPU. Here, the real problem is that the grooves in the bottom of the case are exactly the same as the one in front, so there would be an issue on how to attach the HDDs : Question : "How many 3.5'' can you put in a Phanteks Evolv Shift ?" Answer : Only one or two... No really helpfull for a NAS. STRIPPING DOWN THE CASE AND RE-THINKING THE INTERNAL ARCHITECTURE As I REALLY want and love this Evolv Shift case, I NEED to mod it. I think that's what we're all here for on the Modding forum. And every modding process starts with a strip tease and some sketches. It would be a nice opportunity to confirm how cleverly designed this case is. Sexy AND smart And, for the sketches... well, I have to shamefully admit I don't know how to use Sketch Up, neither Blender, Maya, Autocad, or any fancy 3D CAD program. So, we'll go the simplest way, "old school" way : a pen, some paper, and rules. The drawings are at 1:2.5 scale (because it's the biggest I can do to match A4 sized paper). As you can see, I will use 5 HDDs in a staggered arrangement to get this "levitating" look. And also because 6 HDD's would not fit and maintenance would be complicate. Now that I have a better idea of what I should do, it's time to find how I should do it. TOOLS AND MATERIALS : FROM SEXY TO SCRAPPY Of course, someone unable to use Sketch Up doesn't know how to use a CNC or a laser cutter. And the only printers I know a little bit about are Fine Art photo printers, not 3D printers. So, the tools will also be old school : saws (japanese saws, metal saws, gooseneck saws, etc.), chisels, planes (japanese planes and regular planes), files, my trusty-rusty workbench, clamps. And pens. And rules. And masking tape. Nothing really high tech. Sorry There is another reason to do so : I live in an apartment, and the walls are as thin as a paper sheet. So, the only electric tool I will use can be "low noise" ones. I have a power drill, and also a jigsaw (but I don't like the sound it makes). Maybe I'll buy a router if I really need one, but that's all. About the materials : because how ecological considerations, and for the fun of upcycling, I will try to use, as much as possible, only scrap materials laying around my apartment. There are also economical reasons : why should I spend money (I don't have) in materials (I already have) ? So, there will be aluminium : 2mm thick corners, 1/2/5 sheets, 10/20 mm blocks, and other scrap aluminium stuffs hidden somewhere but I can't remember exactly where. There will be acrylic (mostly 20 mm cast acrylic) : And wood. A LOT of wood. Mostly pine wood, for a simple reason : not long ago, I had to redo my decor. So I went the "low budget way" : buying wine crates. Lot of wine crates. I use them for almost everything : As toolboxes As bookshelves for books and cameras I even have wine crates to store smaller wine crates : And leftover mismatched random wood planks : IN THE NEXT EPISODE : ABOUT THE FRAME First : sorry for this very, very long intro. But don't worry : work has already start ! I just don't want you to already make an overdose of me... Thanks for reading till here , and see you for the next episode, with some teaser :