So the top 3 from Formula 2 are coming into F1, the Super License rules work!



Also, they're all brits. Although for reasons unknown Albon lists his nationality and racing license as Thai, even though he was born in London, went to school in Ipswich, holds a British passport and is about as Thai as a Cornish Pasty. About the only connection to Thailand he has is his mum... who he is estranged from after she was convicted of fraud for a huge ponsi scheme that left her in prison for six years.



But no, totally Thailand's first Formula 1 driver.

