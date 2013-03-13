I'm surprised no one opened a thread about this game being announced by CD Projekt Red. If you haven't heard about it, then have a look at this site: www.cyberpunk.net The first trailer they've put out is certainly intriguing: So, what do you guys think? Are we finally getting a properly executed game for adults, with that Blade Runner-type feeling? Joe, if you're reading this, maybe you can contact them and put a little interview together. Either way, I'd love to hear your opinion on this ... maybe in a blog piece?