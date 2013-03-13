  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Multi Cyberpunk 2077

Discussion in 'Gaming' started by Chicken76, 13 Mar 2013.

  1. Chicken76

    Chicken76 Active Member

    I'm surprised no one opened a thread about this game being announced by CD Projekt Red.

    If you haven't heard about it, then have a look at this site: www.cyberpunk.net

    The first trailer they've put out is certainly intriguing:



    So, what do you guys think? Are we finally getting a properly executed game for adults, with that Blade Runner-type feeling?

    Joe, if you're reading this, maybe you can contact them and put a little interview together. Either way, I'd love to hear your opinion on this ... maybe in a blog piece?
     
    Chicken76, 13 Mar 2013
  2. liratheal

    liratheal Sharing is Caring

    liratheal, 13 Mar 2013
  3. Chicken76

    Chicken76 Active Member

    You're right. I stand corrected. That thread must have slipped me.
    But, since that thread seems dead, why not a new one? :D
     
    Chicken76, 13 Mar 2013
  4. Parge

    Parge the worst Super Moderator

    No new information?..... threads get resurrected should some appear.
     
    Parge, 13 Mar 2013
  5. law99

    law99 Custom User Title

    Cool. I missed this also.
     
    law99, 18 Mar 2013
  6. MightyBenihana

    MightyBenihana Do or do not, there is no try

    Gameplay video - this looks amazing. I cannot wait. Hope my 1070 does it justice.

     
    MightyBenihana, 28 Aug 2018
  7. N17 dizzi

    N17 dizzi Well-Known Member

    It does look good, at points even reminding me of Blade Runner. The driving is all a bit GTA though, it could use more weight/gravitas.

    Also, the consequences the narrator-come-gamerfanboiii kept referring to one hopes are not skin deep like other open world city titles.
     
    N17 dizzi, 31 Aug 2018
  8. MightyBenihana

    MightyBenihana Do or do not, there is no try

    They do stress it is still a work in progress so the driving may change but yeah, reminded me of GTA. Also I think the narrator is a CDPR employee, they did the same kind of videos for The Witcher 3.
     
    MightyBenihana, 1 Sep 2018
  9. Blogins

    Blogins Panda have Guns

    Initially I wasn't that impressed by the presentation. It was only after watching videos analysing the gameplay clip that I appreciated it more.
     
    Blogins, 2 Sep 2018
  10. Gareth Halfacree

    Gareth Halfacree WIIGII! Staff Administrator Super Moderator Moderator

    I'm excited, 'cos I'm a Cyberpunk fanboy, but I was terrifically disappointed that the demo was all "here we'll take the non-violent route, aren't we clever, you can solve missions in a variety of ways, JUST KIDDING NOW YOU NEED TO KILL EVERYONE HA-HA-HA SHOOT EVERYBODY'S LEGS OFF GO ON SHOOT 'EM LISTEN TO 'EM SCREAM ISN'T IT GREAT LOOK THIS GUY'S BITCHING ABOUT HAVING NO LEGS EVEN THOUGH YOU'VE ALSO SHOT HIS HEAD OFF HA-HA-HA-HA-HA."
     
    Gareth Halfacree, 2 Sep 2018
  11. liratheal

    liratheal Sharing is Caring

    I'm hoping, Gareth, that was just to be "appealing" to the masses. Let's be honest, most people who play this game are going to go full-bore on the bangy-shooty before they even contemplate the thinky-talky approach.
     
    liratheal, 2 Sep 2018
  12. Gareth Halfacree

    Gareth Halfacree WIIGII! Staff Administrator Super Moderator Moderator

    Yeah, fingers crossed that's the case. I reckon it's going to be one to wait for reviews on for me, though - especially as I'll be buying it on PS4 ('cos there's no way my A10-5800K is running it) so I'll want to see what the performance is like first, as well as how flexible the mission structure really is.

    Not that I'm completely against a bit of kiss-kiss-bang-bang, of course - I'm excited to see what the modular weapon customisation system has to offer, there.
     
    Gareth Halfacree, 2 Sep 2018
  13. liratheal

    liratheal Sharing is Caring

    I'm aching for the kind of tinkering with weapons that makes even gunsmiths go "That's a little much, isn't it?". But, equally, I'm curious about the talking/hacking options. I'm wondering if there's been any influence from Uplink.

    Yeah. If the reviews are good - And with it being CDPR, I'm hoping they are - I'll be getting it on console too.
     
    liratheal, 2 Sep 2018
  14. Gareth Halfacree

    Gareth Halfacree WIIGII! Staff Administrator Super Moderator Moderator

    Absolutely this. I want to be able to decide to fettle the trigger in my future-pistol for a two-percent accuracy boost. I want to be able to strap a laser onto it. I want an extended mag, which has an increased chance of misfeeds. Hell, I want to be able to press a button and do a chamber-check, just because I can.
    That would be awesome. Man, I love Uplink. From what I remember of the gameplay walkthrough, though, it looked a little more basic: click on thing, if your hacking skill is high enough you hack the thing, if not you'll need to put more points in hacking.
     
    Gareth Halfacree, 2 Sep 2018
  15. liratheal

    liratheal Sharing is Caring

    Yeah, Uplink was.. Basic - A blast, but the mechanics weren't exactly groundbreaking. Still, what was there worked fantastically. If CDPR can make something as straight forward to comprehend as that, and yet, as effective in the fun department, it'll be worth it.
     
    liratheal, 2 Sep 2018
  16. Gareth Halfacree

    Gareth Halfacree WIIGII! Staff Administrator Super Moderator Moderator

    Did you play it after they added LANs? It went from basic to... well, mind-boggling.

    For that matter, have you played Exapunks? Absolutely love that: 90s cyberpunk hacking sim that has you writing actual programs (albeit in a very, very simple instruction set.) Something like that would mean I'd basically never stop playing, but it ain't exactly something the mainstream gamers would enjoy.

    Unless it was an option, I guess. Like how the original System Shock let you set puzzle difficulty between 1 (all puzzles instantly solve themselves as soon as you activate them) and 4 (massive puzzles, lots of options, crippling time limits), you could have "click-to-hack" and "write actual assembler to hack." A guy can dream!
     
    Gareth Halfacree, 2 Sep 2018
  17. liratheal

    liratheal Sharing is Caring

    I didn't - I think the last time I played it was when it appeared in the news as having an i-device port, and after making it work properly I somewhat lost the gumption to play that much.

    If anyone can build feature sets like that into a game, I'd wager it's CDPR. Especially since 2077 has been known about for years, and only recently had any light shone on it. Assuming they've not been chopping and changing engines like they're the DNF team, I bet there's some solid mechanics under there.
     
    liratheal, 2 Sep 2018
  18. Anfield

    Anfield Well-Known Member

    If they do so they'll just make sure they end up missing out on 90% of the game and then complain that they don't "get it".
     
    Anfield, 2 Sep 2018
  19. liratheal

    liratheal Sharing is Caring

    You mean, like more than a few people already do with much less involved games on Reddit? :p
     
    liratheal, 2 Sep 2018
  20. Anfield

    Anfield Well-Known Member

    I just don't get the mindset, I mean there are games out there for literally every taste (especially on the PC due to massive backwards compatibility) so if someone doesn't want to play a game "properly" why not look for one more suited to them?
    No preordering, not being part of stupid hype culture, not giving a toss if a game is old or new, stepping out of the EA / Activision / Ubisoft bubble and doing five minutes of research before buying should be standard gamer behaviour and would solve a lot of problems...
     
    Anfield, 2 Sep 2018
