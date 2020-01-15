Hi guys, I didn't post this in the project logs section, as I didn't even finish my first mod, but staff will decide if it has to be move or not. It drives me mad but I didn't manage to spare time for modding since...almost a year , and now, I must delay the work on the NanoTV for 2 reasons: 1- I want to finish and watercool my main computer before, the hardware is kinda outdated (2014) and that's why I mentioned "from the past", and it will be a monster in terms of size. 2- I will need the NanoTV hardware during the build to have a rather powerful "everyday computer" to use until it's finished. ...why Datamaster? well, I have a lot of datas...some people would advice me to use a server, I have one, and I used it until now, but It's an oldie (Dell Powerage 2600), it's super noisy, consumption is insane, so it wasn't working 24/h and I had to start it every time I needed to access my datas, and finally, I reached the limit of the disks. I will keep the server as a backup machine, but I decided to build this unconventional computer, using the 12 Sata ports of my motherboard. This hardware was mounted inside a Fractal design define XL case, but it turns out it's really too small for the build, so I dismounted it and kept only the bottom and top plates. I bought alu bars to increase the height... I started by this simple frame, as of now it's 1 meter high, I will certainly not need 1 meter, (80 cm I think) but I don't know yet exactly..., I will cut what is unecessary, but I decided to start from the bottom "floor", and see how it's going step by step, floor after floor . The first floor is the hard drives bay, I bought 4 of those wonderful backplane modules from Icy Dock, and it's already 15 centimeters high... that's all for today, but before I leave, let me tell you a tad more about this build... This is the hardware I will use I7 4930K Asrock X79 extreme 9 XFX R9 290 Bequiet Dark pro 1200w 32Go Corsair Dominator platinum SSD plextor M6 pro 500go (system) 11 hard drives of 3 or 4 to watercooling parts: waterblock heatkiller (CPU) waterblock Aquagraphics (GPU) reservoirs, pumps, radiators and various accessories from Barrowich _____________________________ I wish I could master 3d renders or plans, but I don't , I just drew my idea with "paint" , to have an overall vision of the result, it's ridiculous compared to what I see here, the perspective is wrong, but it gives an idea of what I am trying to build, it will not be difficult as the NanoTV, straight lines only, so I hope it won't take months to be completed. to be continued...