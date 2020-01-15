  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Modding DATAMASTER (a monster from the past)

Discussion in 'Modding' started by kim, 26 Oct 2019.

  1. kim

    kim hardware addict

    Joined:
    10 Jan 2016
    Posts:
    596
    Likes Received:
    182
    Hi guys, I didn't post this in the project logs section, as I didn't even finish my first mod, but staff will decide if it has to be move or not.
    It drives me mad but I didn't manage to spare time for modding since...almost a year :duh:, and now, I must delay the work on the NanoTV for 2 reasons:
    1- I want to finish and watercool my main computer before, the hardware is kinda outdated (2014) and that's why I mentioned "from the past", and it will be a monster in terms of size.
    2- I will need the NanoTV hardware during the build to have a rather powerful "everyday computer" to use until it's finished.
    ...why Datamaster? well, I have a lot of datas...some people would advice me to use a server, I have one, and I used it until now, but It's an oldie (Dell Powerage 2600), it's super noisy, consumption is insane, so it wasn't working 24/h and I had to start it every time I needed to access my datas, and finally, I reached the limit of the disks. I will keep the server as a backup machine, but I decided to build this unconventional computer, using the 12 Sata ports of my motherboard.
    This hardware was mounted inside a Fractal design define XL case, but it turns out it's really too small for the build, so I dismounted it and kept only the bottom and top plates. I bought alu bars to increase the height...
    [​IMG]
    I started by this simple frame, as of now it's 1 meter high, I will certainly not need 1 meter, (80 cm I think) but I don't know yet exactly...:oldconfused:, I will cut what is unecessary, but I decided to start from the bottom "floor", and see how it's going step by step, floor after floor :grin:.
    [​IMG]
    The first floor is the hard drives bay, I bought 4 of those wonderful backplane modules from Icy Dock, and it's already 15 centimeters high...
    [​IMG]

    that's all for today, but before I leave, let me tell you a tad more about this build...
    This is the hardware I will use
    I7 4930K
    Asrock X79 extreme 9
    XFX R9 290
    Bequiet Dark pro 1200w
    32Go Corsair Dominator platinum
    SSD plextor M6 pro 500go (system)
    11 hard drives of 3 or 4 to
    watercooling parts:
    waterblock heatkiller (CPU)
    waterblock Aquagraphics (GPU)
    reservoirs, pumps, radiators and various accessories from Barrowich
    _____________________________
    I wish I could master 3d renders or plans, but I don't :sigh:, I just drew my idea with "paint" :grin:, to have an overall vision of the result, it's ridiculous compared to what I see here, the perspective is wrong, but it gives an idea of what I am trying to build, it will not be difficult as the NanoTV, straight lines only, so I hope it won't take months to be completed.
    [​IMG]
    to be continued...
     
    kim, 26 Oct 2019
    #1
    Arboreal likes this.
  2. Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine Nothing special

    Joined:
    8 May 2009
    Posts:
    1,855
    Likes Received:
    229
    That looks like it's gonna be a 'chunky boi'...! :D
     
    Jeff Hine, 26 Oct 2019
    #2
  3. kim

    kim hardware addict

    Joined:
    10 Jan 2016
    Posts:
    596
    Likes Received:
    182
    :grin: yup, definitely chunky :hehe:
     
    kim, 26 Oct 2019
    #3
  4. Arboreal

    Arboreal Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    21 Jan 2011
    Posts:
    3,042
    Likes Received:
    376
    Needs more display screens...:p
     
    Arboreal, 28 Oct 2019
    #4
  5. kim

    kim hardware addict

    Joined:
    10 Jan 2016
    Posts:
    596
    Likes Received:
    182
    :grin: well, of course, this looks like a tad excessive, first of all, I thought about an Aquaero and some power ajdjust to manage the 2 loops and all fans, but in addition to pumps, it needs also pressure sensors, temperature sensors, flow meters, in the end, the invoice is heavy, more if you have 2 loops...I want to try those Barrowich WC parts, they look great, fit nicely the build, they are cheap, and all have oled displays, I wanted to have an overall vision of each loop measures, and the 2 Lamptron fan controllers are for the whole set of fans; but this draw is not a definitive plan, I might calm down my hardware addiction and lessen the number of displays :grin:
     
    kim, 28 Oct 2019
    #5
  6. Arboreal

    Arboreal Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    21 Jan 2011
    Posts:
    3,042
    Likes Received:
    376
    Nooooooooooo! Keep them all, it's just I am getting OLED envy :lol:
     
    Arboreal, 28 Oct 2019
    #6
  7. kim

    kim hardware addict

    Joined:
    10 Jan 2016
    Posts:
    596
    Likes Received:
    182
    :hehe: okay...anyway, don't worry, there will be a bunch of oled displays, seems like it's a trend in China :grin:;...like I said in another post, if you put aside the overweening waiting of your orders, I think that Brands like Barrow and Bykski are seriously working on quality products, cheaper than what we can find generally...I found those pumps amazing and they cost 76.20US $ :wallbash:

    [​IMG]
    those flow sensors displays are only 30US$
    [​IMG]
    anyway, many great items from the FormulaMod shop in Aliexpres, I must try that :grin:
     
    kim, 28 Oct 2019
    #7
    Arboreal likes this.
  8. kim

    kim hardware addict

    Joined:
    10 Jan 2016
    Posts:
    596
    Likes Received:
    182
    Today is the day to start, I received my Lamptrons fan controllers and I have enough parts to start, I dismounted the Bequiet Dark rock, I do that every year to remove dust and change the thermal paste but for the first time since 2014, I didn't mount it back!
    I put the waterblock instead, and I couldn't resist to use my new camera and an unexpected sunlight to take a few pictures of this moment, such long years since I dream to watercool it, I'm excited to see the temps of my I7 under water, the Dark rock was really efficient, and I was seldom up to 30 in idle, so let' s see :brrr:
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    This was a high end motherboard in 2014, 40 PCI 3.0 lines, USB 3.0, 12 sata ports, powerful enough to OC an I7 4930K, only the sound card sucked...some have heard about my mishaps here :grin:...
    I bought 12 sata 6gb cables from Akasa, the only round sata cables availiable in 1 meter lengh :thumb:
    I finally found 90 degrees USB 3.0 cables, the sleeved wires are not the definitive ones, I ordered a new pack at MDPCX as all lenghs are changing with the new case...
     
    kim, 15 Jan 2020 at 14:59
    #8

Share This Page