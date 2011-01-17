Righty, after the recent bout of interest in Dawn of War 2: Retribution and a few other things included, I thought why not create a thread dedicated to Games Workshop stuff. Now I could do this in the sense of having a 40K thread, or fantasy thread or any of the various games they have, but this way we have a place to natter on about the various games that people play, have played, armies, fluff, stories, computer games, modding (this is bit-tech after all) and anything else that these money-sinks can offer us I'll kick off with my own experience with GW. Started when I was about 11 oe 12, got a White Dwarf magazine and pretty much fell down the rabbit hole after that. Love the storylines they have for all the games, even the lesser played ones such as Necromunda and Inquisitor. The background is extremely rich and has certainly influenced alot of things I would imagine. Hell, even Starcraft Zerg design look very akin to Tyranids. I have in my own posession a generic Space marine army, nothing spectacular but didn't want to go the route of others that were out there. Raptor Legion using Camo Green colouring. Also have a Neron army that consists of pretty much the whole model range except for The Deceiver and Heavy Destroyers (money at the time ran out before I got them). I love the necrons, how could I not! They're zombie robots with weapons that strip you down to nothing layer by atomical layer and their "deity" is a physical manifestation of death itself! I also have a small Imperial Guard contingent (Leman Russ, Cadian Squad, Kasrkin) along with a small Lizardmen force (2 units of saurus, Krog Gar on a Carnosaur). There are also a few of the newer Tyranid models there too which I got for painting purposes (Tyrant, Carnifex, Tyrant Guard, Lictor). However, some of my favourite models are from the "specialist range", such as my Necromunda Escher gang (with converted heavy wielding a Gatling Cannon, which uses 3 sustained fire dice rather than just 2 but otherwise the same as a Heavy stubber) and my completely Mail Order Spyrer gang (2 Malcodons, a Yeld, Orrus and custom-made Jakkara. Whilst Necromunda has some of my favourite gameplay, Inquisitor released some of the nicest miniatures by GW ever in my opinion. I got the starter lit with Inquisitor Covenant and Brother Josef along with Battle-Brother Artemis and got Krieger Krash from mail order as well. Done some small converting of Josef using orky bits and some chain to replace his warhammer with a power claw and saints skull in a box hanging from a chain. Lovely models altogether, Artemis was a challenge and a joy to paint. Took me about a week in all. Made a few small dioramas and other set pieces over the years as well, I'll probably stick some photos up over the next while if I can find my bothered. The most recent of my GW purchases and also the only one in the last 6 or so years was that of the limited edition of Space Hulk (10,000 copies made). The die cast models are stunning and the detail is exceptional. The core rules are all there and the card sections are hefty and should take quite a beating to damage/break so i should get a few games out of them. Now, many people would wonder why the hell a 27-year old would still like what is essentially "toy soldiers", but the richness of story and background that accompanies these games give it a depth that is rarely matched. True, these days they seem a bit lax on the story and modifying it to suit the game, rather than changing production lines to meet the games history. The fact that they have managed, with alot of help from THQ and Relic to cros over into modern computer games shows that even the art has the appeal to pull many players in and still retain the essence of GW games. They are horrible money pits, the prices are ridiculous for the material they are made from (GW stuff is primarily plastic these days, with a few metal models and Forge-World produce resin kits). Long gone are the days when a 10-man squad would cost you 18 quid, no, these days 5 plastic terminators will cost you €35!!!! Heresy and madness abound.... So, I shall end wall of text there and allow for others to rant, rave and gibber!