"Peace? There cannot be peace, there must only be war!"I've been into 40k since, err.. 13? So only a decade or so. I did have a hiatus from about four years ago until now, but I used to run a few armies of varying sizes.Started with an Epic 40k, Space marines - Imperial Fists. Dabbled in Battlefleet Gothic, and went into regular 40k. Started with a few Necrons, got very bored with them, went into Imperial Guard, ran ~6,000 points in those (Mostly in armour, given how cheap the troops were), then dabbled in Chaos, perhaps got to ~1,000 points in those, got introduced to Space Wolves, ran a ~3,000 point army, and then played with some Blood Angels, ~2,000 points.Starting up again, I'm going for a ~1,500 point Black Templar army (Going to be facing a lot of Orks.. Going to get interesting).When I was really into it I read the Gaunts Ghosts series, the Space Wolf series, and had several years of White Dwarf magazines.I went to Games Day & Golden Demon in.. 2003 I think it was. Also spent a fair few days at the HQ store/museum.I regret to say that, with this excursion, I won't be buying direct from GW. Found a reasonable place that will save me ~£100 on the army I'm putting together, which is quite important to me