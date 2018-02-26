  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Rant Generic, I Don't Like Thread.

Discussion in 'General' started by Mr_Mistoffelees, 26 Feb 2018.

Page 1 of 11
  1. Mr_Mistoffelees

    Mr_Mistoffelees The Cat Lies Down on Broadway

    Joined:
    26 Aug 2014
    Posts:
    2,332
    Likes Received:
    638
    Fire away!
     
    Mr_Mistoffelees, 26 Feb 2018
    #1
  2. VipersGratitude

    VipersGratitude Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    4 Mar 2008
    Posts:
    3,157
    Likes Received:
    548
    I don't like complaining, dividing by zero, poor attempts at humorous irony, or myself for that matter.
     
    VipersGratitude, 26 Feb 2018
    #2
  3. Journeyer

    Journeyer Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    31 Aug 2006
    Posts:
    3,039
    Likes Received:
    99
    Shellfish. Of any sort. Crabs, lobster, shrimp...
    I've tried so many times and so many different recipes, because people say it's delicious, but no; I just can't bring myself to liking it. Sea-insects - that is what they are, and no, they are not tasty. Well, at least not to me.
     
    Journeyer, 26 Feb 2018
    #3
    The_Crapman likes this.
  4. true_gamer

    true_gamer Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    4 May 2009
    Posts:
    6,383
    Likes Received:
    990
    I don't like how people these days are so judgemental, that even something that has been done through kindness can be seen upon by some as a negative...
    I.E Lets say you did a charity event to raise money for no means of gain other than doing it for the charity you've chosen. Now someone with their negativity can spark something off like "They've only done that for attention..." or things along those line...

    Now the worst place for that is Social Media, and it's a prime example why I don't use those drama filled places. So I pretty much cut anyone off that's full of drama or negativity. :)
     
    true_gamer, 26 Feb 2018
    #4
  5. Kronos

    Kronos Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    6 Nov 2009
    Posts:
    13,483
    Likes Received:
    604
    I don't like doing research for cordless vacuum cleaners that are great at lifting pet hair.
     
    Kronos, 26 Feb 2018
    #5
    The_Crapman likes this.
  6. Journeyer

    Journeyer Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    31 Aug 2006
    Posts:
    3,039
    Likes Received:
    99
    Have you considered just getting rid of the pet? Or ... just get a Roomba to follow it around.
     
    Journeyer, 26 Feb 2018
    #6
  7. Wakka

    Wakka Yo, eat this, ya?

    Joined:
    23 Feb 2017
    Posts:
    2,119
    Likes Received:
    672
    Beansprouts.

    I hate them. Probably the only foodstuffs that I genuinely detest - no flavour, horrible combination of slimy and crunchy textures, completely ruin a chow mein or stir fry. Luckily my local Chinese takeaway will happily substitute them for extra noodles.
     
    Wakka, 26 Feb 2018
    #7
  8. Kronos

    Kronos Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    6 Nov 2009
    Posts:
    13,483
    Likes Received:
    604
    I really hate manufactures not giving all their products a distinct and individual product identification. I am peed off with looking for a particular product number to find that there may well be two or three or more similar items with that number and no obvious difference between them.
     
    Kronos, 26 Feb 2018
    #8
  9. David

    David Take my advice — I’m not using it.

    Joined:
    7 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    13,819
    Likes Received:
    2,600
    Keith Lemon :lol:
     
    David, 26 Feb 2018
    #9
    LennyRhys, The_Crapman and true_gamer like this.
  10. true_gamer

    true_gamer Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    4 May 2009
    Posts:
    6,383
    Likes Received:
    990
    I really hate those that don't like Keith Lemon... It gets right under my skin!:p:
     
    true_gamer, 26 Feb 2018
    #10
    The_Crapman likes this.
  11. Gunsmith

    Gunsmith Maximum Win

    Joined:
    23 Sep 2005
    Posts:
    8,936
    Likes Received:
    1,247
    mayonnaise/salad creams

    good god the smell makes me want to retch, why would you eat this ****?
     
    Gunsmith, 26 Feb 2018
    #11
    The_Crapman, MLyons and IanW like this.
  12. yuusou

    yuusou Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    5 Nov 2006
    Posts:
    2,210
    Likes Received:
    374
    Yams.
     
    yuusou, 26 Feb 2018
    #12
  13. MLyons

    MLyons Half dev, Half doge. Staff Administrator Super Moderator Moderator

    Joined:
    3 Mar 2017
    Posts:
    3,226
    Likes Received:
    1,308
    MSI afterburner
     
    MLyons, 26 Feb 2018
    #13
  14. IanW

    IanW Grumpy Old Git

    Joined:
    2 Aug 2003
    Posts:
    6,878
    Likes Received:
    621
    Coleslaw & potato salad - I decline to even consider eating something that looks so... "pre-owned"
     
    IanW, 26 Feb 2018
    #14
  15. Chairboy

    Chairboy I want something good to die for...

    Joined:
    10 Jun 2004
    Posts:
    1,773
    Likes Received:
    112
    Beancounters
     
    Chairboy, 26 Feb 2018
    #15
  16. true_gamer

    true_gamer Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    4 May 2009
    Posts:
    6,383
    Likes Received:
    990
    Whats wrong with it?
     
    true_gamer, 26 Feb 2018
    #16
  17. pilsner72

    pilsner72 Active Member

    Joined:
    2 May 2011
    Posts:
    704
    Likes Received:
    30
    Clock radios
     
    pilsner72, 26 Feb 2018
    #17
  18. BentAnat

    BentAnat Software Dev

    Joined:
    26 Jun 2008
    Posts:
    7,210
    Likes Received:
    212
    this... very much this.
     
    BentAnat, 26 Feb 2018
    #18
    MLyons likes this.
  19. adidan

    adidan Guesswork is still work

    Joined:
    25 Mar 2009
    Posts:
    15,221
    Likes Received:
    2,285
    Most of the human race. Yes, I've met all of them.
     
    adidan, 26 Feb 2018
    #19
    Mr_Mistoffelees, IanW, true_gamer and 1 other person like this.
  20. MLyons

    MLyons Half dev, Half doge. Staff Administrator Super Moderator Moderator

    Joined:
    3 Mar 2017
    Posts:
    3,226
    Likes Received:
    1,308
    Somehow locked one of our rigs to 50% fan speed which has been confusing me for a week while trying to lower temps. I've got no idea how it happened as all of them are setup the same way. It also doesn't work properly with AMD GPUs but I've been working on Nvidia machines recently.

    U WOT M8
     
    MLyons, 26 Feb 2018
    #20
Page 1 of 11

Share This Page