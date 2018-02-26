Discussion in 'General' started by Mr_Mistoffelees, 26 Feb 2018.
Fire away!
I don't like complaining, dividing by zero, poor attempts at humorous irony, or myself for that matter.
Shellfish. Of any sort. Crabs, lobster, shrimp...
I've tried so many times and so many different recipes, because people say it's delicious, but no; I just can't bring myself to liking it. Sea-insects - that is what they are, and no, they are not tasty. Well, at least not to me.
I don't like how people these days are so judgemental, that even something that has been done through kindness can be seen upon by some as a negative...
I.E Lets say you did a charity event to raise money for no means of gain other than doing it for the charity you've chosen. Now someone with their negativity can spark something off like "They've only done that for attention..." or things along those line...
Now the worst place for that is Social Media, and it's a prime example why I don't use those drama filled places. So I pretty much cut anyone off that's full of drama or negativity.
I don't like doing research for cordless vacuum cleaners that are great at lifting pet hair.
Have you considered just getting rid of the pet? Or ... just get a Roomba to follow it around.
Beansprouts.
I hate them. Probably the only foodstuffs that I genuinely detest - no flavour, horrible combination of slimy and crunchy textures, completely ruin a chow mein or stir fry. Luckily my local Chinese takeaway will happily substitute them for extra noodles.
I really hate manufactures not giving all their products a distinct and individual product identification. I am peed off with looking for a particular product number to find that there may well be two or three or more similar items with that number and no obvious difference between them.
Keith Lemon
I really hate those that don't like Keith Lemon... It gets right under my skin!
mayonnaise/salad creams
good god the smell makes me want to retch, why would you eat this ****?
Yams.
MSI afterburner
Coleslaw & potato salad - I decline to even consider eating something that looks so... "pre-owned"
Beancounters
Whats wrong with it?
Clock radios
this... very much this.
Most of the human race. Yes, I've met all of them.
Somehow locked one of our rigs to 50% fan speed which has been confusing me for a week while trying to lower temps. I've got no idea how it happened as all of them are setup the same way. It also doesn't work properly with AMD GPUs but I've been working on Nvidia machines recently.
U WOT M8
Separate names with a comma.