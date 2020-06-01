Hi all, probably another one for gardening experts... Bit of a back story: I moved into my house over 5 years ago now. The old couple who had been living there not only were REALLY into gardening (God forgive me for what I've let happen to it) but kept a couple of bird feeders around. Being all excited about gardening, I dutifully bought bird seed and kept the feeders full. At one point, I would have to top them up every day as the little b******s ate like there was no tomorrow. During 2017, I got fed up with gardening and also neglected topping up the bird feeders. Let's just say it wasn't a good time for me. Towards the end of the gardening season, I found the bird feeders pecked through (they were plastic). I felt really guilty about that - images of starving little birds, pecking through plastic to get at the last tiny morsels. I didn't bother doing any sort of gardening or bird feeding for the next couple of years (long story), but now with the lockdown, I'm getting back into it. to this end, I've bought a nice new bird feeder and would like my feathered friends to return. I still had LOTS of bird seed stored in sealed containers (in a cool, dry place) from 2017. I was worried it may have gone off, but when I opened it, it still looked and felt fine. I've looked up shelf life and it's supposed to be 6-12 months, but this stuff looked as good as the day I bought it. I've put the bird feeder out and during the last week, have only seen one bird eat from it. Is this normal if a bird feeder is effectively newly put up, or should they - wait for it - flock to it? So, any ideas?