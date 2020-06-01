  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

How do I get birds to eat out of my bird feeder?

Discussion in 'General' started by Pete J, 1 Jun 2020 at 14:39.

  Pete J

    Pete J

    Hi all, probably another one for gardening experts...

    Bit of a back story: I moved into my house over 5 years ago now. The old couple who had been living there not only were REALLY into gardening (God forgive me for what I've let happen to it) but kept a couple of bird feeders around. Being all excited about gardening, I dutifully bought bird seed and kept the feeders full. At one point, I would have to top them up every day as the little b******s ate like there was no tomorrow.

    During 2017, I got fed up with gardening and also neglected topping up the bird feeders. Let's just say it wasn't a good time for me. Towards the end of the gardening season, I found the bird feeders pecked through (they were plastic). I felt really guilty about that - images of starving little birds, pecking through plastic to get at the last tiny morsels.

    I didn't bother doing any sort of gardening or bird feeding for the next couple of years (long story), but now with the lockdown, I'm getting back into it. to this end, I've bought a nice new bird feeder and would like my feathered friends to return. I still had LOTS of bird seed stored in sealed containers (in a cool, dry place) from 2017. I was worried it may have gone off, but when I opened it, it still looked and felt fine. I've looked up shelf life and it's supposed to be 6-12 months, but this stuff looked as good as the day I bought it.

    I've put the bird feeder out and during the last week, have only seen one bird eat from it. Is this normal if a bird feeder is effectively newly put up, or should they - wait for it - flock to it?

    So, any ideas?
     
    Pete J, 1 Jun 2020 at 14:39
  enbydee

    enbydee

    If they're not used to a source being there they might take some time to find it, but do bear in mind that a lot of garden birds' natural foods are in abundance at the moment (insects, flowers, seeds etc) so feeders aren't the honeypot they might otherwise be October to March.

    You might want to scatter a bit on the ground to entice them to the area, or wait until later in the year. If the seed isn't sprouting or mouldy it's probably fine.
     
    enbydee, 1 Jun 2020 at 14:49
  adidan

    adidan

    They'll come back once they know it's there and it seems safe for them.

    Took a little while here but now the 2xpeanut feeders 1xseed feeder and 3xfat ball feeders are lucky to have anything left after a day.

    To be fair the 2 or 3 squirrels help themselves to a fair bit.
     
    adidan, 1 Jun 2020 at 15:07
  edzieba

    edzieba

    - Purchase the birds' current eateries and turn them into birdfeeder(TM) franchises leaving them no alternatives.
    - Keyword ads on Twitter.
    - Force them to at gunpoint.
     
    edzieba, 1 Jun 2020 at 15:30
  Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine

    Glue them to the floor of the feeder...

    What...?
     
    Jeff Hine, 1 Jun 2020 at 15:34
