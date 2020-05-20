When I first moved into my house (in the summer of 15), I set up my intertubes connection with Talktalk (because BT were being incompetent) and was getting a download rate of 3.2MB/s. Not exactly something to brag about, but it was simpler times, when the internet was in black and white and delivered by the postman. After about two years, the speed dropped to...wait for it...0.8MB/s. I called up and asked about it, but was given the run around. This was also happening about the same time I changed jobs and was only spending every other weekend at home, so I had more important things to worry about. After a while, I changed to Royal Mail for a year (heh, the postie really did end up delivering my internet) as it was half price for a year, but it was no faster. I then switched back to Talktalk after the promotion was up and still the speed remained the same. Oh well, I remember getting internet for the first time ever when I was a young'un, downloading 3MB files over the course of a day with that incredible 4.8KB/s modem. I accepted it for what it was, but it's now getting a bit unmanageable. I haven't been able to watch Amazon or Netflix at the higher settings; additionally, I have to check Steam or the like isn't updating something prior to watching. Some websites (Bricklink springs to mind) actually time out frequently as the connection is so damn slow. Now that we're under lockdown and working from home, things are exacerbated when my laptop (both personal and work) decide to download several things at once. Not to mention the 'hilarious' upload speed I have. I thought about switching over to mobile only, but I get terrible reception where I live and the speed is about the same, with the added bonus of randomly cutting in and out. So, does anyone have any thoughts on how I can solve this? I imagine an expensive street work request to lay new cables is about the only option.