Linux Minecraft; Official Bit-tech server

Discussion in 'Gaming' started by Stickeh, 6 Oct 2010.

  1. Stickeh

    Stickeh Help me , Help you.

    9th April 2013:
    The official server has long-gone, and now servers are run by the community.

    Currently there is:
    White-lists may be in place so be sure to check the relevant thread or message the owner!

    I will try and keep this list updated for all the users that are coming to this thread for the server details.

    Thanks to the community for keeping this game alive!

    To keep griefing to a minimum the IP address is obtained by pm'ing one of the following game server admins requesting it. This ensures only bit-tech members are enjoying the server and keeps random visits from trolls to a minimum.

    Rules;
    • Firstly; Set your view distance to NORMAL, having it any higher may cause you to crash.
    • No griefing. (deleting blocks that weren't placed by you for example)
    • No minecarts / redstone > these can crash servers so until an update we will avoid using them
    • If it is not your building, don't edit it without the permission of the owner.
    • Nothing crazy near spawn (giant words, penis etc) build it elsewhere, the world is massive and you can set it as your home with /sethome ,return to it with /home. I can even make a warp to it.
    • Secure building land / plot with a sign!
    • If a sign says no entry, or not free stuff (ie a chest) please respect that persons wishes. I personally don't mind people looking around, but taking / destroying is not cool.

    The rules will change as other people come up with some ideas.[/QUOTE]

    Edit 19.10.13: changed XM server IP
     
    Last edited: 19 Oct 2013
    Stickeh, 6 Oct 2010
    tripwired and dire_wolf like this.
  2. Mattmc91

    Mattmc91 Well-Known Member

    Do as I've done when working on spots, clear you place and chuck a signpost there, so people know not to build.

    I'm an admin on our server, happy to help out with building stuff. If Stick doesn't mind, you can also pm me for server details :)
     
    Mattmc91, 6 Oct 2010
  3. Canon

    Canon Reformed

    He's not joking, they blew mine up :eek:
     
    Canon, 6 Oct 2010
  4. Stickeh

    Stickeh Help me , Help you.

    With express permission ;) haha
     
    Stickeh, 6 Oct 2010
  5. sleepygamer

    sleepygamer More Metal Than Thou

    I'd like to play, although I'm going to be busy as hell for the next few days. PM me the IP at some point? I'm currently sharing with a friend, but I should be good to play for a little while.
     
    sleepygamer, 6 Oct 2010
  6. Stickeh

    Stickeh Help me , Help you.

    Spawn currently looks like this;
    [​IMG]
     
    Stickeh, 7 Oct 2010
  7. Panomama

    Panomama I once signed up on uniform dating

    YGPM :)
    Played this game for ages but im getting my own copy tomorrow or the weekend.
     
    Panomama, 7 Oct 2010
  8. Wicked_Sludge

    Wicked_Sludge My eyes! The goggles do nothing!

    well it appears that it is just the bit tech server thats killing my netz. it almost seems like im lagging out (maybe because im so far away?). still odd that it d/c's me though.

    guess im back to single player :-\
     
    Wicked_Sludge, 7 Oct 2010
  9. Guest-16

    Guest-16 Guest

    Awww :(


    What's next on the build agenda then?
     
    Guest-16, 7 Oct 2010
  10. Mattmc91

    Mattmc91 Well-Known Member

    See that huge grey patch at the bottom left?

    Myself and Stick have spent 4hrs together, I spent another 6 last night, clearing mountains, preparing to build a to scale helms deep.

    Nearly killed half of the map, but I managed to rescue it (Funny story involving 600 TNT)
     
    Mattmc91, 7 Oct 2010
  11. Guest-16

    Guest-16 Guest

    Warp number? I aint running there :p

    OK I ran there. You've properly ****ed those mountains up.
     
    Guest-16, 7 Oct 2010
  12. Mattmc91

    Mattmc91 Well-Known Member

    warp 7, for future reference.

    Have you checked the area behind the mountains? You can see where the several hundred went haywire and hit the surrounding hils :p
     
    Mattmc91, 7 Oct 2010
  13. Panomama

    Panomama I once signed up on uniform dating

    Minecraft is being really stupid.
    On any other server, multiplayer works fine and I can do everything.
    On BT's server when I Press (I) or another button such as Q it will freeze and crash, Playing for more than 5 minutes will crash me also.
     
    Panomama, 7 Oct 2010
  14. Wicked_Sludge

    Wicked_Sludge My eyes! The goggles do nothing!

    yay im not alone! :hehe:
     
    Wicked_Sludge, 8 Oct 2010
  15. Canon

    Canon Reformed

    Have the same problems all the time, just restart the client, must.....finish.....wall.
     
    Canon, 8 Oct 2010
  16. Stickeh

    Stickeh Help me , Help you.

    Migth be server side, i have turned it off for hte night, if it persists, i may discontinue the server wrapper until it has been fixed. Ie no warps...for just a short period.
     
    Stickeh, 8 Oct 2010
  17. Mattmc91

    Mattmc91 Well-Known Member

    you didnt restart it yet Stick! wake up :p
     
    Mattmc91, 8 Oct 2010
  18. Stickeh

    Stickeh Help me , Help you.

    I'm awake, jeeez. It should be up and on vanilla server atm, to see if it helps those that crash out
     
    Stickeh, 8 Oct 2010
  19. nukeman8

    nukeman8 New Member

    anyone else having a problem with stairs?
    Some of mine are really really buggy and wont let you climb them without causing you to have a fit.
     
    nukeman8, 8 Oct 2010
  20. Panomama

    Panomama I once signed up on uniform dating

    I will try in a minute.
     
    Panomama, 8 Oct 2010
