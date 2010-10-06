Firstly; Set your view distance to NORMAL, having it any higher may cause you to crash.



No griefing. (deleting blocks that weren't placed by you for example)

No minecarts / redstone > these can crash servers so until then we will avoid using them

If it is not your building, don't edit it without the permission of the owner.

Nothing crazy near spawn (giant words, penis etc) build it elsewhere, the world is massive and you can set it as your home with /sethome ,return to it with /home. I can even make a warp to it.

Seeing as i have had plenty of interest i've decided to make this thread as a rules page for the Bit-tech only SMP minecraft server.The ip is given out through PMing me.The rules will change as other people come up with some ideas.