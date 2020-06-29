Project Proteus Hello there! Welcome to my buildlog. I've been working on this project for quite a while now (bit over a year) but it's almost finished and time to show it to everyone. It has also been a while since I was active on this forum. Here's a small reminder of what I did before. Now why have I been working on this for so long you might ask? The reason is that a couple of months after I started planning everything out, I moved from the Netherlands to Sweden to start working for Ubisoft Massive, very exciting! I've also moved another time within Sweden and there's hasn't always been space for pc building. But nonetheless I continued building, slowly that is. A bit more about the project then! Why Proteus? Proteus is the god of constant change in nature. Mods often have a very strong theme or style. You look at the mod, see the theme and look away, there's no change.. With this mod I want to change that, I want the theme to be flexible. To do this, I will place a monitor inside the case, behind the motherboard. By playing different kind of video's or showing images, the theme of the mod can change on the go. If I combine the monitor with some RGB lights, I can fully change the appearance of this mod (at least, that's the idea)! Hence the name "proteus", there's a constant change in the nature of this mod. Next to that, I really like wood (check two of my previous mods) so I'm going to upgrade the front of the case with some nice hardwood! I'll add some lighting to it as well. I think that the Lian Li PC-A77F is a very solid case and it allows for some strong shapes. It's my favorite case of all times btw and I picked it up second hand a long time ago. And last but not least, I would thank the sponsors of this project for helping me realise it! A special thanks to Dave from Alphacool and Katharina from be quiet! They truly helped me to bring this project to a next level! More about the sponsors soon but here's a banner! Specifications Lian Li PC-A77F Intel Core i9 7920X Asus x299 Prime Deluxe HyperX Fury 32GB PNY RTX 2080 be quiet! Silent Pro 1000W be quiet! Silent wing 3 Samsung 970 EVO 1TB 2x WD Black 1TB (These are getting a bit old..) This is the case! I'll post more about the watercoolig in another update. I think it has been a rather long update but don't fear, the following will be filled with images! That's it for the intro, thank you! Ian