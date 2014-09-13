  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

R.I.P. KidMod-Southpaw

Discussion in 'Serious' started by GeorgeK, 13 Sep 2014.

  GeorgeK

    GeorgeK

    Joined:
    18 Sep 2010
    Posts:
    8,597
    Likes Received:
    460
    It is with great sadness and a very heavy heart that I have to inform the community of the passing away of KidMod-Southpaw (Alessandro). We received word from his grandfather that on the night of Tuesday 9th September Alessandro took his own life. Whilst it might be difficult to hear this, David would like it to be public knowledge in order to urge others in a similar position to seek help and perhaps stop others that may be contemplating a similar thing.

    I am sure that I am speaking for everyone when I say that he will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.

    Update

    Some members have expressed an interest in making a donation towards a wreath for Kid's funeral. I have heard from Kid's grandfather and he would prefer that, instead of contributing towards a wreath for the funeral, donations were made towards a mental health charity as, in David's words, "perhaps then others may not allow themselves to reach such a stage of desperation if they felt able to express their thoughts".

    As such I have set up a JustGiving page in Kid's memory at

    https://www.justgiving.com/kidmod

    in support of Mind - The Mental Health Charity. I know that they are a fantastic charity who do amazing work with people with a range of mental health problems and, in their own words, are here to make sure no one has to face a mental health problem alone.

    George

    Update

    Dear all,

    I received this from Alessandro's grandfather today - certainly Kid and his family have been in my thoughts a lot recently but will be even more so on Monday

    Thanks

    George
     
    Last edited: 17 Sep 2014
    GeorgeK, 13 Sep 2014
    #1
  Landy_Ed

    Landy_Ed Combat Novice

    Joined:
    6 May 2009
    Posts:
    1,428
    Likes Received:
    39
    That's awful news. Absolutely worth sharing with us. My heart goes out to his family.
     
    Landy_Ed, 13 Sep 2014
    #2
  Margo Baggins

    Margo Baggins I'm good at Soldering Super Moderator

    Joined:
    28 May 2010
    Posts:
    5,607
    Likes Received:
    242
    Very sad news indeed :(
     
    Margo Baggins, 13 Sep 2014
    #3
  Nexxo

    Nexxo * Prefab Sprout – The King of Rock 'n' Roll

    Joined:
    23 Oct 2001
    Posts:
    34,137
    Likes Received:
    1,619
    I'm very sorry to hear that. It's such a sad loss of a great forum member, and a terrible waste of a life full of possibilities.
     
    Nexxo, 13 Sep 2014
    #4
  yodasarmpit

    yodasarmpit No longer the other Brett.

    Joined:
    27 May 2002
    Posts:
    11,266
    Likes Received:
    172
    This is so very sad. RIP Alessandro.
     
    yodasarmpit, 13 Sep 2014
    #5
  dancingbear84

    dancingbear84 error 404

    Joined:
    16 Oct 2010
    Posts:
    2,192
    Likes Received:
    73
    That was not what I expected to be seeing this morning and to be honest has knocked me a bit. I'm so sorry to hear this unfortunate news and if anyone knows of him personally I would be grateful if you could pass my condolences on to his family. I'm not sure what else to say.

    Tragic news.
     
    dancingbear84, 13 Sep 2014
    #6
  Ryu_ookami

    Ryu_ookami I write therefore I suffer.

    Joined:
    11 Mar 2004
    Posts:
    3,323
    Likes Received:
    128
    R.I.P Kidmod. You will be missed.

    Is there anyway one of the mods or Bit-tech could set up a PayPal account or something, somewhere we could donate so that as a forum we could send a wreath to the funeral?
     
    Ryu_ookami, 13 Sep 2014
    #7
  David

    David Take my advice — I’m not using it.

    Joined:
    7 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    14,395
    Likes Received:
    2,999
    How terribly sad. RIP Kid.
     
    David, 13 Sep 2014
    #8
  Carrie

    Carrie Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    18 Nov 2010
    Posts:
    3,183
    Likes Received:
    992
    Be at peace now Alessandro.
     
    Carrie, 13 Sep 2014
    #9
  Teelzebub

    Teelzebub Up yours GOD,Whats best served cold

    Joined:
    27 Nov 2009
    Posts:
    15,796
    Likes Received:
    4,484
    So young, a great loss to the forum and I'm sure a devastating blow for the family, how very sad :(
     
    Teelzebub, 13 Sep 2014
    #10
  Gaming_freak_10

    Gaming_freak_10 Active Member

    Joined:
    5 Jun 2010
    Posts:
    1,073
    Likes Received:
    19
    R.I.P. KidMod. Have a good time spamming up there!
     
    Last edited: 13 Sep 2014
    Gaming_freak_10, 13 Sep 2014
    #11
  Porkins' Wingman

    Porkins' Wingman Can't touch this

    Joined:
    23 Feb 2008
    Posts:
    2,895
    Likes Received:
    128
    Wow. The real lives behind the avatars, huh.

    See you at the respawn point, Kidmod.
     
    Porkins' Wingman, 13 Sep 2014
    #12
  samkiller42

    samkiller42 For i AM Cheesecake!!

    Joined:
    25 Apr 2006
    Posts:
    6,508
    Likes Received:
    151
    Very sad news indeed. May you rest peacefully Kid.

    Sam
     
    samkiller42, 13 Sep 2014
    #13
  adidan

    adidan Guesswork is still work

    Joined:
    25 Mar 2009
    Posts:
    15,917
    Likes Received:
    2,733
    This is awful news.

    Very, very sad. I feel for his family.
     
    adidan, 13 Sep 2014
    #14
  aramil

    aramil One does not simply upgrade Forums

    Joined:
    10 Jul 2012
    Posts:
    961
    Likes Received:
    57
    R.I.P. A sad day.

    Sent from my Nexus 5 using Tapatalk 2
     
    aramil, 13 Sep 2014
    #15
  stonedsurd

    stonedsurd Is a cackling Yuletide Belgian

    Joined:
    11 Mar 2009
    Posts:
    7,751
    Likes Received:
    289
    Christ, this is a horrible shock. Would never have guessed from his posts, he seemed so cheery most of the time.

    Here's to you mate, RIP.
     
    stonedsurd, 13 Sep 2014
    #16
  Arboreal

    Arboreal Keeper of the Electric Currants

    Joined:
    21 Jan 2011
    Posts:
    3,615
    Likes Received:
    632
    Such sad news, a huge shock shock.
    There's nothing I can add to what has already been expressed, but I feel that I had to join in the sentiments of the community.
     
    Arboreal, 13 Sep 2014
    #17
  YEHBABY

    YEHBABY RIP Tel

    Joined:
    22 May 2010
    Posts:
    3,635
    Likes Received:
    1,640
    I'm shocked and saddened at the loss of such a young life.
     
    YEHBABY, 13 Sep 2014
    #18
  VipersGratitude

    VipersGratitude Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    4 Mar 2008
    Posts:
    3,257
    Likes Received:
    614
    This genuinely stopped me in my tracks. I didn't really know him really but I always got the impression that he was full of positive energy. My condolences to his family, and if anyone is in a similar position - I've been there before, and I'd be willing to lend a discrete, non-judgemental ear.
     
    VipersGratitude, 13 Sep 2014
    #19
  GeorgeStorm

    GeorgeStorm Aggressive PC Builder

    Joined:
    16 Dec 2008
    Posts:
    6,548
    Likes Received:
    370
    Complete shock here, had no idea he was feeling that way.

    RIP :(
     
    GeorgeStorm, 13 Sep 2014
    #20
