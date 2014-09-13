R.I.P. KidMod-Southpaw

It is with great sadness and a very heavy heart that I have to inform the community of the passing away of KidMod-Southpaw (Alessandro). We received word from his grandfather that on the night of Tuesday 9th September Alessandro took his own life. Whilst it might be difficult to hear this, David would like it to be public knowledge in order to urge others in a similar position to seek help and perhaps stop others that may be contemplating a similar thing. I am sure that I am speaking for everyone when I say that he will be greatly missed and fondly remembered. Update Some members have expressed an interest in making a donation towards a wreath for Kid's funeral. I have heard from Kid's grandfather and he would prefer that, instead of contributing towards a wreath for the funeral, donations were made towards a mental health charity as, in David's words, "perhaps then others may not allow themselves to reach such a stage of desperation if they felt able to express their thoughts". As such I have set up a JustGiving page in Kid's memory at https://www.justgiving.com/kidmod in support of Mind - The Mental Health Charity. I know that they are a fantastic charity who do amazing work with people with a range of mental health problems and, in their own words, are here to make sure no one has to face a mental health problem alone. George Update Dear all, I received this from Alessandro's grandfather today - certainly Kid and his family have been in my thoughts a lot recently but will be even more so on Monday Thanks George