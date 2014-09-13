R.I.P. KidMod-Southpaw

Dear George,



We now have the arrangements for Alessandro's funeral - Monday the 22nd of Sept at 1.45pm at St Marie's Church, Standish followed by a cremation at Charnock Richard Crematorium at 3pm.



We are all most deeply touched by all the condolences from the forum members, I know Alessandro would be most happy to have so many of his friends' comments, just a pity he was in such a dark place at the time, again many thanks for your kind words and also for the donations to Mind from the forum members.



David

