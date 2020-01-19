  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - In Progress Sleeper G5 Water-RGB

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by MrFlibble, 18 Nov 2019.

    Sleeper 2003 Apple Power Mac G5 case.
    Requirements.
    1. No external changes apart from what is in the PCI Case slots.
    2. Only the water components light up. RGB fittings, RGB pump and RGB reservoir.
    3. Black coloured parts wherever possible.
    The plan is to CNC a reservoir that fits perfectly in the smaller top hole when the case is open.

    There are 4 screw holes on the bottom of the case and 17 mounted "nuts" on the back of the case wall. Everything will need to be mounted from these points with the possible exception of the 2 92mm back fans.

    First time on bit-tech after finding you tube channel while researching distribution plates
    First time case mod apart from hydro dipping a Corsair 380T
    First time custom water cooling
    First time hardlining (If that's the word)
    First time CNCing anything
    First time.... many many things.

    My concerns at this point are.
    1. Getting the PSU connected up with the case power socket.
    2. Getting all the back IO working. Network,USB and Audio.
    3. Getting all the front IO working. Power button, USB and Audio.
    4. CNCing the reservoir.
    5. Custom O-Ring for the reservoir. Preferable silicone I guess... I don't know.
    6. Air flow in general. Mostly having the PSU internal.
    7. Water destroying all my parts.
    ..... I am sure it will be fine.

    The G5.jpg Door off.jpg Working door.jpg The G5.jpg Door off.jpg Working door.jpg Back IO in1.jpg Back IO in2.jpg Back IOI.jpg CD flap in.jpg
     
    MrFlibble, 18 Nov 2019
    Case and parts in F360.JPG Parts layout.JPG Res Design.JPG Start on network.jpg
     
    MrFlibble, 18 Nov 2019
    Components .JPG Project.JPG
     
    MrFlibble, 18 Nov 2019
    you know things are going to be good when in the first post someone takes a hacksaw to a mobo
     
    Osgeld, 18 Nov 2019
    Update:

    All parts purchased and acquired.
    Work started on making new back plate.
    MB put together.
    Designs made for printed mounts. Pump,radiator and MB.

    Sorry for bad photos DSLR is in the shop it will get better.

    IMG_20200117_172623.jpg IMG_20200114_130351.jpg IMG_20200114_124947.jpg IMG_20200114_121022.jpg IMG_20200114_115638.jpg
    Radiator.JPG
     
    MrFlibble, 19 Jan 2020 at 13:27
