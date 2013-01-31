  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Education Taming a curly beard

Discussion in 'General' started by Shirty, 31 Jan 2013.

  1. Shirty

    Shirty W*nker! Super Moderator

    OK, so I bit the bullet in November and grew my first proper beard beard. Always done stubble but never gone the distance and let it grow out before. Sadly for me my hair is very curly, and apparently my facial hair is no different.

    Any tips on preventing protruding hairs? Is it just a case of combing it out of the shower and regularly trimming the more uncooperative hairs, or is there a prduct I can use to control the beard a bit more,preferably without making my face any greasier than it already gets?

    I'm well aware that this might develop into a general beard appreciation thread, so if it does I'll amend the thread title.

    Anyone else sport the most manly of secondary sexual characteristics? Opinions?
     
    Shirty, 31 Jan 2013
  2. Krikkit

    Krikkit All glory to the hypnotoad! Super Moderator

    Hairspray? Personally I let my beard roam free after its regular trimming, although it generally behaves.
     
    Krikkit, 31 Jan 2013
  3. Shirty

    Shirty W*nker! Super Moderator

    Is yours curly? Mine isn't afro curly, but it is pretty unruly at only about 8mm long.
     
    Shirty, 31 Jan 2013
  4. sniperdude

    sniperdude Active Member

    :D LMAO
     
    sniperdude, 31 Jan 2013
  5. Deviate

    Deviate New Member

    My "goatee" is a full on unruly mess and is about 3 inches (so...about 75 mm?) from the bottom of my chin. My wife bought me a styling wax called Short Sexy Hair Control Maniac. It works ok, but it leaves it feeling kind of greasy and gross. It smells like grape though. :D

    My morning routine is to get out of the shower (I don't wash the goatee with shampoo every day as it needs natural oils to stay somewhat calm) dry it as best as I can. Then I use a wide tooth comb and comb down through it and then back against the grain so it fluffs out all over the place. Then I dry it some more. I guess I could use a blow dryer...nah...too girly. Then I brush it back down with a semi-stiff bristled brush. I use the styling wax on particularly wild days, but I try not to use it more than two days in a row.

    BTW, I haven't trimmed mine in over 7 months now. My wife is about to the point where she just wants it gone. :thumb:
     
    Deviate, 31 Jan 2013
  6. Guest-23315

    Guest-23315 Guest

    Shave?
     
    Guest-23315, 31 Jan 2013
  7. mrlongbeard

    mrlongbeard Well-Known Member

    8mm!!!!!!!!

    Come back when you've grown a beard sonny.
     
    mrlongbeard, 31 Jan 2013
  8. jinq-sea

    jinq-sea 'write that down in your copy book' Super Moderator

    I just combed mine with a normal comb, but my hair isn't that curly.

    Hair straighteners? ;)
     
    jinq-sea, 31 Jan 2013
  9. Shirty

    Shirty W*nker! Super Moderator

    :hehe:

    I'll probably keep it fairly neat for work purposes. I recently trimmed it from around 15mm. I'm only client facing a few times a year, but they are multi-million pound clients and a giant face-rug might scare them away.
     
    Shirty, 31 Jan 2013
  10. Scroome

    Scroome Well-Known Member

    I wish I could grow a proper beard.

    I've tried, but it just looks awful.

    No bear beard for me :(
     
    Scroome, 31 Jan 2013
  11. longweight

    longweight Possibly Longbeard.

    Have you tried beard oil?
     
    longweight, 31 Jan 2013
  12. Shirty

    Shirty W*nker! Super Moderator

    Joined:
    Nope - recommendations?
     
    Shirty, 31 Jan 2013
  13. true_gamer

    true_gamer Well-Known Member

    How can you guys cope with a beard? I mean, when mine gets to 2mm it itches like mad, and out comes the razer...:)
     
    true_gamer, 31 Jan 2013
  14. Shirty

    Shirty W*nker! Super Moderator

    If you fight through the itching for about a month it goes away. You have to be determined :D
     
    Shirty, 31 Jan 2013
  15. Scroome

    Scroome Well-Known Member

    I feel like an update to the what do you look like thread is in order.

    The beards must be shared!

    Too creepy? :worried:
     
    Scroome, 31 Jan 2013
  16. Shirty

    Shirty W*nker! Super Moderator

    I might, but I have rotten conjunctivitis at the moment so nothing until that goes. In answer to your question: kinda :p
     
    Shirty, 31 Jan 2013
  17. Scroome

    Scroome Well-Known Member

    Seems legit.

    I'll tone the creep down.....just a little.

    My other half uses a hairdryer and a comb for his. Seems to work pretty well and his hair is (or was) curly. Straight out the shower and combs it through.
     
    Scroome, 31 Jan 2013
  18. Shirty

    Shirty W*nker! Super Moderator

    All that said, I did choose my tags for this thread carefully before I posted it, so I think I can forgive you.
     
    Shirty, 31 Jan 2013
  19. Scroome

    Scroome Well-Known Member

    Wait, you put those in.

    You bear trapper you lol
     
    Scroome, 31 Jan 2013
  20. mrlongbeard

    mrlongbeard Well-Known Member

    Tramp Beard;

    [​IMG]

    Drunk Beard;

    [​IMG]

    Mr T Beard;

    [​IMG]
     
    mrlongbeard, 31 Jan 2013
