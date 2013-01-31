OK, so I bit the bullet in November and grew my first proper beard beard. Always done stubble but never gone the distance and let it grow out before. Sadly for me my hair is very curly, and apparently my facial hair is no different. Any tips on preventing protruding hairs? Is it just a case of combing it out of the shower and regularly trimming the more uncooperative hairs, or is there a prduct I can use to control the beard a bit more,preferably without making my face any greasier than it already gets? I'm well aware that this might develop into a general beard appreciation thread, so if it does I'll amend the thread title. Anyone else sport the most manly of secondary sexual characteristics? Opinions?