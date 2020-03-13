The Coronavirus Thread

We might as well kick this off. This is a thread to talk about COVID-19. I'm curious what everyone thinks and would like this to serve as a place for people to keep others updated on how things are where they live. So, I'm in the US, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. We've had our first few confirmed cases. My parents live in Washington State on the opposite end of the country, which is the epicenter of the US outbreak. I have one friend in Washington who has been tested. We're still waiting on the results. Montgomery county, which is adjacent to Philadelphia, has a few confirmed cases. All the schools there are closed until further notice. Philadelphia school district is unlikely to shut down for a myriad of reasons. This is not a good move in my opinion, but I also understand the social difficulty with the decision to do so. In NYC, all shows with seating above 500 are cancelled. Anything at or below 500 has been mandated to drop capacity to 250 max. This means all broadway is cancelled until further notice. NCAA tournament (college basketball) is cancelled completely. NBA (basketball) is cancelled. Many colleges are moving to online-only classes and closing the campus, sending 1000s of students home (the sending home part I take issue with for a myriad of reasons). Schools in the Seattle, Washington area are all closed. My friends who are teachers are doing remote classes but have reported that moral and general mental health are declining with restricted social interaction (which is the point of closing the schools) and the disruption to everyone's normal schedule. People in Philadelphia are now getting the crazed shopping bug, buying up all the cleaning supplies, toilet paper and hand sanitizer. It's a weird feedback loop. You know it's dumb and that you shouldn't buy more than you need, but you don't want to be without because other people are crazy, so the correct decision (selfishly) is to buy when you can. I get it. But my wife and I have consciously kept our shopping habits the same. I found this podcast episode of Waking Up to be pretty informative, with a good balance of facts and trying to temper the fear with some measure of reality: https://samharris.org/podcasts/190-respond-coronavirus/. I'm curious how it will age. How is everyone else doing?