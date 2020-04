Spoiler: I have read the books

The opening premise is fantastic, unfortunately as the story progresses it becomes more and more Space Opera until there are zombies, super soldiers, inter-galactic portal networks and psychic beings beyond our comprehension. It such a shame as the cold war between Earth, Mars, the Asteroid Belters caught in the gap between and someone trying to push for an all out war with a possibly biological weapon is fantastic. Although the way the original premise resolves itself is realistic to the point of being hilarious.



If the TV series keeps following the books (which it has more or less for Season 1&2, it's going to get increasingly silly to the point of becoming boring.