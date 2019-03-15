So, it's been... a few years since my last upgrade, and I noticed that the teeny-tiny mini-PCs I was reviewing were all about three times faster than the desktop I work on every day. Last time I upgraded, I spent about £500 on an SSD, shiny new case, power supply, AMD A10-5800K. Assuming I can keep the case - Fractal Define Mini, no complaints with it - I idly put together the following. My basket at Overclockers UK: 1 x ASUS TUF B450M-PLUS GAMING (Socket AM4) DDR4 MATX Motherboard= £87.98 1 x AMD Ryzen 7 Eight Core 2700X 4.35GHz (Socket AM4) Processor - Retail= £329.99 1 x Samsung 970 EVO Polaris 500GB M.2 2280 = £128.99 2 x Team Group Dark Pro 16GB (2x8GB) PC4-28800C16 3600MHz = £199.99 1 x Seasonic Prime Ultra Titanium 650W 80 Plus Titanium= £179.99 Total: £1,138.03 (includes shipping: £11.10) Now, that's effectively a dream-machine build: 32GB of decent-speed RAM (which I haven't checked to make sure it plays nicely with Ryzen, so assume that might have to change), a faster SSD, more powerful PSU to support a loaner GPU I could throw in it ('cos, unlike my current APU, that Ryzen 7 doesn't have onboard graphics). It's a fair whack, though, at £1,200ish - although it's also a business expense, so that'd save about 30% off the cost in reality. It's a lot of money, too: perhaps I should stick at 16GB, which is what I have now, and drop down to one of the six-core Ryzen 5 chips? Your thoughts, basically; I want them. Though what'll probably happen is I'll get cold feet and figure I can eke a few more years out of this 'ere desktop for now...