Following on from these 2 threads (Cookie and Dynamis), I have a similar but different requirement at home. We're currently running a basic Virgin Hub 3 which seems to be somewhat variable on Wifi even with the booster running upstairs. Most devices are on WiFi, other than the Tivo, booster box on powerline and a powerline to the spare room which connects my 2 main PCs. My wife who works for a major financial institution (Building Society), is now WFH and is dependent on the WiFi, which is OK most of the time. She's running Win 10 on a laptop and also a second instance of Win 10 on a Hyper V VM, which apparently allows her access to software that her standard build won't allow. The problem is that the VM cannot connect to her work VPN like the standard build. It seems to be a Virgin / Win 10 problem, as her colleagues on Win 7 VMs are fine, but at least 2 on Win 10 and Virgin are not connecting. Tech support have helped her isolate the problem by using her phone as a hotspot, and there both will connect. At the moment, we are not sure about the ethernet connection (via USB C hub), and will be testing it on my powerline today, as it didn't seem to like a hub port. The thought is to do the same as her line manager and a load of other people, and switch the hum to modem mode and buy a wireless router. I see what to do in principle and how to avoid some basic pitfalls, but am not sure what to buy. @Fingers66 has listed a couple of good options in his post on Cookie's thread, others have suggested the Microtik hAP ac, and the work colleague has suggested this Asus on Amazon, which he is using. That's stage 1, stage 2 is then deciding how to extend WFH networking for SWMBO to the forthcoming garden office, as she has been told to expect to WFH for at least a year. The kitchen table is proving a poor solution in the medium term, and we have no easily convertible space in the house for a private office. If she needs WiFi out there, what do I need to add? The current signal peters out about 5m away from the location at the bottom of the garden that the office is going to be built on. I can see powerline to wireless making sense, but with powerline already in the system, am I going to wreck the bandwidth? For security, I'd like to use a directional WiFi connection, rather than flooding half the street with our wireless bubble. If the ethernet works (and I'd always prefer it myself...), we could chuck a couple of cat 6 cables in with the electric cable, and that's another solution to have alongside. Over to you...