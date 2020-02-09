Hello everyone! You might have seen this build before, why? Because this project log was started in 2012. But then, why are you here again? Well this project is kind of a never ending story for me, I upgraded the hardware along the way and changed it, I still have it and I still change it. But I never was totally satisfied with it. AMD also released their A-10 7850K a while ago and I really wanted to have this in this small build to make it a really awesome HTPC, but how should I be able to cool 100W in this small case? I will watercool it, first with a Corsair H75 and further on I will make an entire custom loop in this small case. That is what Im going to show you now, but first, if you have time, go through the worklog to see how I built this case from the beginning. I will list all the updates further down. The new hardware in this case will be: MB: ASRock FM2A88X-ITX+ CPU: AMD A10 7870K RAM: Corsair Dominator Platinum 2x4GB 2400MHz PSU: Streacom ST-NANO150 SSD: Samsung EVO 840 250GB FANS: 2x Prolimatech Ultra Sleek Vortex 12 RAD: EKWB XT 120mm BLOCK: MIPS Iceforce PUMP/TOP: Alphacool DC-LT RES: Custom-made by Laine New things to do: New front and backplate out of aluminium. Sleeve the new PSU and all the other cables. Cut a bigger hole in the bottom for 2x 120mm fans. Installing the Corsair H75. Sand down all edges and polish them. New case feet. Custom loop? Earlier updates: Building the case. The LCD from LCDModkit. Revision 1 finished. Intake fan hole part 1. Intake fan hole part 2. Final pictures (rev 1). New harddrive holder part 1. New harddrive holder part 2. New motherboard and cable management. Fan filter and LCD shroud. Final pictures (rev 2). Winning Pimp my Rig at Birdie 2013. New updates: New sponsors and info about the new project. Cutting bigger hole in the bottom for 2x 120mm fans. Back after a long time! Making a new front and backplate. Making a custom SSD-holder. Sleeving. Finishing the case, Dreamhack Winter 2016. CURV3D AIO-edition finished! MIPS block and new thicker radiator installed! How to build your own workbench. Planning the pump-mount and loop. Workshop and pumpmount. Building a IO-cover. Painting parts. Custom reservoir. Custom loop finished! Everything 100% finished! I hope you will be entertained by this worklog and I hope you will follow the new updates as I get closer to a final project that I myself can feel satisfied with. With kind regards Johan Nyman Minimalistic PC