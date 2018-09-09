So I have not been around much lately. Why would I? I lost nearly two stone and we had the most epic summer in years. It's coming that time again when I return to my PC to game and do whatever but there is a problem with my rig as it is now. This problem has not really reared its head until lately. See, last summer I upgraded my rig to a new board (X99 SLi Plus) and a new CPU (14 core 3.4ghz BE Xeon) and it ran just fine under the 120mm AIO. I also upgraded my Titan XP's cooling to 240mm Bitspower and it now runs in the 40s all of the time. The problem however is the CPU. If you ever load up all 14 cores within seconds there is this burning dust smell in the room, akin to turning on your rads for the first time in winter. Within a few minutes it begins to throttle and get very angry. Now until now it was never a problem, then I noticed a couple of my apps using all of the CPU. "No problem just upgrade the CPU cooling". Well I can't. There simply is no room at the inn. I pushed that case about as far as I could cooling wise. It was fine with the 5820k, if a little warm, but now the cooling is totally inefficient. So I need a bigger case, just buy one right? well that is the thing I do love my Alienwares. I've had this particular one for years. But the inside was designed in 2007 and it really shows. So it was time to get to work. The first job that needed doing was pulling out the hardware and the two loops in there. I did that around January time and left it sitting empty since. Well, not empty, but I sold the bones of it because it was worth good coin. I kept the Fury X and fitted that to Dianoga, then sold off the rest (keeping all of the water gear). So I decided to basically rip it to bits and use it as my new case. This one will take some time... Has its own computer. Eight hours later. Time to get cutting and drilling. Cut up 360 rad mount and turn it into a 240 to go in the front.