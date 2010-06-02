  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Scratch Build – In Progress Project: OSIDIAS - Carbon fiber and 3D printed SFF (Jan. 2, 2020)

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by craigbru, 2 Jun 2010.

  craigbru

    Well, here it goes guys. After more than a year of planning, I've decided to officially to start Project OSIDIAS. Granted, I still have other projects I'm still working on, but I don't want to delay this any longer. I can't promise daily updates, but I have a feeling you all will keep motivated to keep my work as updated as possible.

    OSIDIAS will take everything I've learned from my Rogue project, and double it, in both scope and ambition. I've got some pretty unique things I'll be attempting here, and I've got no assurances that everything will work out as I've planned. That doesn't matter though, as I enjoy the challenges of problem solving on the fly. Even though at this point, almost every detail of the case is planned, there are still going to be things I decide to change. However, due to the way the case is designed, there are certain things that must remain set in stone. The overall exterior of the case and the carbon fiber shell for example.

    So, where do we begin? Well, for those that may not have been following along up until this point, this video gives the best project overview. If you've got 20 minutes to spare, this should catch you up to speed. You can also read up on my planning thread here.

    Now, although this is the first official post of the project, I've only got a few pics to show you. Don't worry, I've got more incoming, but I this should get things started. :D

    This case will be the first time I move away from aluminum as my primary construction material. There will still be plenty of it in this case, but I figured it was time for something more exotic. That's where carbon fiber comes in to the picture. Actually, carbon fiber, as well as a carbon fiber/kevlar blend. The carbon fiber will be placed around molds that I'm currently building, and them vacuum bagged. This is a proven technique for manufacturing, but the first time I'll be attempting it. There aren't many computer mods made from CF, let alone molded as in what I'm trying, but that's where the fun part comes in! I've got to give full credit to MKmods for his advice and input regarding working with carbon fiber. With any luck I'll not end up with a very expensive mess on my hands...

    I mentioned having to make the molds, and that's where the following pictures pick up. Thanks to the help of my Romaxx CNC machine, I was able to accurately cut out a few pieces of the OSIDIAS core. These pieces will sit in the center, while an aluminum 'clam-shell' sits around it. After the carbon fiber and vacuum bagging, the idea is to push the center core out, and then remove the shell from the inside. This will leave a solid CF case, from which I will make the needed cuts.

    Here are the blank pieces of MDF ready for the Romaxx CNC.

    [​IMG]

    After the CNC cut...

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    And finally, I've got a stack of them.

    [​IMG]

    Next up, we've got the core assembly!
     
    craigbru, 2 Jun 2010
  disturbed13

    subbd
     
    disturbed13, 2 Jun 2010
  Gtek

    I just ordered some styrofoam blocks for my next project molds. But I chose the cheaper, fiberglass way...

    good luck with CF!
     
    Gtek, 2 Jun 2010
  shomann

    I am with disturbed13. Subbed. I would double-sub if I could.

    Good luck craig!
     
    shomann, 2 Jun 2010
  Boddaker

    Awesome! Been waiting for your next project to officially start. I'm grabbing a front row seat this time! :D
     
    Boddaker, 2 Jun 2010
  Xtrafresh

    Xtrafresh, 2 Jun 2010
  The_Beast

    Score, I can't wait to see more
     
    The_Beast, 2 Jun 2010
  hurv

    I am psyched to see this happen!
     
    hurv, 2 Jun 2010
  stonedsurd

    *subbed*
     
    stonedsurd, 2 Jun 2010
  talladega

    WOOOHOOOO!!!!!
     
    talladega, 2 Jun 2010
  craigbru

    Glad to have you aboard!

    Thanks man! I think I'm more concerned about things like the resin drying properly than working with the CF itself. It would be costly if I screwed up, but that's part of why I'm making a mold I can reuse. Just in case...

    Thanks! Just sub on every forum in which I post. That should keep you busy for a while. :D

    Thanks Brian!

    I appreciate the enthusiasm guys! This is what keeps me motivated and moving forward! :thumb:
     
    craigbru, 2 Jun 2010
  Dark~3nergy

    OH GOD OH GOD :worried:
    i've been waiting for this for so long :D

    good luck ! can't wait to see more
     
    Dark~3nergy, 2 Jun 2010
  disturbed13

    whoot
    i was the first :D
     
    disturbed13, 2 Jun 2010
  sb1991

    Sounds like this is going to be very impressive!
     
    sb1991, 2 Jun 2010
  MrWizard

    Honestly, I saw your name attached to a project log and just subscribed because it's the right thing to do.
     
    MrWizard, 2 Jun 2010
  craigbru

    Thanks! It has been a while, hasn't it?

    Lol, somebody has to be. :D

    Thank you! I try and aim high. The fun part is trying to live up to my crazy ideas.

    Haha, thanks for the kind words.

    So, are you guys ready for another update?

    My last post left off with the cut MDF pieces for the core of the case. What I needed now was some simple way to fasten those pieces together, while still providing strength. I went round and round with possibilities until I decided on the following method. It all started with a trio of 22mm holes courtesy of the Romaxx.

    [​IMG]

    Thanks to the CNC's accuracy and repeatability, I ended up with 6 pieces just like this.

    [​IMG]

    With the first piece laying down, I tapped 3 sections of PVC pipe into the holes. The fit was just tight enough that there was no movement once in place, but taps with a hammer could still allow any needed adjustment.

    [​IMG]

    Now finally, here is the assembled core. It's lightweight, yet very strong. The PVC pipe not only serves to hold the structure together, it also has a secondary purpose. Since the carbon fiber will be vacuum bagged, the pipe will allow for pressure equalization between the front and rear of the mold.

    [​IMG]

    With the core done, I'll be moving on to the 2 part aluminum shell that fits around it. Thanks for reading!
     
    craigbru, 2 Jun 2010
  shomann

    I just realized that I DID double sub ;) (For those that don't know, Craig maintains his own forums)

    Incidentally, you don't have to ask if we are ready for another update Craig - we are, even if you post them every hour ;)
     
    shomann, 2 Jun 2010
  voigts

    This looks like it is going to be a fun show to watch. :jawdrop:
     
    voigts, 2 Jun 2010
  Fabou

    Since everibody seems so excited I join the fun. Great start.
     
    Fabou, 2 Jun 2010
  Blooddrunken

    This will be fun and I'll be watching! :thumb:
     
    Blooddrunken, 2 Jun 2010
