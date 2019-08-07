At long last I've decided to start the build log of my scratch built tiny PC. The name is project Pupp3r for obvious reasons. The goal is to cram as much performance without throttling into as small of a space as possible while making it strong enough to handle going to LAN events while also looking good. I'd like to give a big thanks to Corsair who have been kind enough to support this project by supplying: H100i RGB PLATINUM SE VENGENCE RGB PRO 2x8GB 3200MHz SF750 MP510 480GB LL120 RGB triple pack The plan is to paint the power supply white to fit in with the builds internal theme. The case will be as white as possible on the inside and as dark as possible on the outside. This is for a party trick the case will have but won't be revealed until I've checked if it will work. The Case will be built of 5mm thick acrylic and held together using metal cubes with bolts as can be seen in the image below. More updates soon but for now I need to get back to doing my actual job .