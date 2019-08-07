  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Scratch Build – In Progress Project Pupp3r

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by MLyons, 7 Aug 2019.

    At long last I've decided to start the build log of my scratch built tiny PC. The name is project Pupp3r for obvious reasons. The goal is to cram as much performance without throttling into as small of a space as possible while making it strong enough to handle going to LAN events while also looking good.

    I'd like to give a big thanks to Corsair who have been kind enough to support this project by supplying:
    H100i RGB PLATINUM SE
    VENGENCE RGB PRO 2x8GB 3200MHz
    SF750
    MP510 480GB
    LL120 RGB triple pack
    scratch-1-comp.jpg

    The plan is to paint the power supply white to fit in with the builds internal theme. The case will be as white as possible on the inside and as dark as possible on the outside. This is for a party trick the case will have but won't be revealed until I've checked if it will work.

    The Case will be built of 5mm thick acrylic and held together using metal cubes with bolts as can be seen in the image below.
    scratch-2-comp.jpg

    More updates soon but for now I need to get back to doing my actual job :thumb:.
     
    MLyons, 7 Aug 2019
    Nice
     
    Kiyosen, 7 Aug 2019
    :clap::clap::clap:
     
    DesignDoge, 7 Aug 2019
    :eeek:
     
    maxlxyd, 7 Aug 2019
    :lol:
     
    yuusou, 7 Aug 2019
    :lol: Our supreme overlord posts a log with no modding. I just hope this doesn't go the way of Nexxo and you abdicate and quit half way through. The serf community will lose heart.
Also, You've inspired me to name my next rig 'PUPthr0r'.
    Also, You've inspired me to name my next rig 'PUPthr0r'.
     
    Cheapskate, 7 Aug 2019
    with free parts and dogbert in the office I doubt I'll stall. Hope to have the screws and bolts by the weekend. The biggest block will be getting an ITX board.
    If any companies are reading pls send me an AM4 ITX board. k thx.
     
    MLyons, 7 Aug 2019
    Don't care how small the font is - beggin's beggin' :p
     
    Jeff Hine, 7 Aug 2019
    A Doge's gonna doge.
     
    adidan, 7 Aug 2019
    I need a sponsor
     
    Osgeld, 8 Aug 2019
    I don't know...I fear the project could slog to a halt just because his neighbors cooked bacon.
     
    Cheapskate, 8 Aug 2019
    ... left over from the Trident Z Royal build... :D
     
    Jeff Hine, 8 Aug 2019
    In this update I'll be posting the design of the case. As I'm shocking with 3D CAD software I've decided to do it in 2D but you get a sense for the layout pretty easily.
    cad-front-side.png
    Now this design was done and the acrylic was ordered before the stuff from corsair came in so the gaps are actually going to be smaller. The only saving grace is that the 140mm fans were made at 30mm instead of the actual height of 25mm and I've swapped to 120 mm fans. This gives me an extra 10mm to play with plus that small gap at the top to fit the radiator in. If this isn't possible then I'll have to switch to some slim fans. The gap on the right of the PSU from the front is currently in a to be decided state. The plan is to run cables behind there but I'm not 100% sure if I'm going to need to yet. The one part that I'm undecided on and is actually pretty critical is how I'm going to mount the PSU. Currently I'm thinking a shelf of some kind. If not then I'll rotate the build 90 degrees and have the PSU on the bottom.

    Oh and I've ordered 400 bolts spread over 2 variants as I'm unsure if i want to have them countersunk yet and they were cheap.
     
    MLyons, 8 Aug 2019
    Jeff Hine, 8 Aug 2019
    I don't see any cubes in your cad. I guess potentially you could chop a corner off the fans/ file down the unused side of the cubes.
    Wire space is the only thing I wouldn't skimp on. They may be a little flexible, but they do NOT compress. I'd leave a good inch of space on the cable side of the PSU.
     
    Cheapskate, 9 Aug 2019
    yh I forgot about the cubes as it was 2d but with the now 120mm cubes instead of 140mm i should be fine... hopefully.
     
    MLyons, 9 Aug 2019
    So after mocking up the design in 2D I had a spare half an hour at the bit-tech HQ while benchmarking one HotBoi GPU and came up with these. It shows that there should just be enough space. Now I'll point out that these were done before corsair gave me the goodies and therefore doesn't account for the rad... Yikes. IMG_20190712_163039_841.jpg IMG_20190712_163039_856.jpg IMG_20190712_143833.jpg

    Tonight when it's not 34C in the summerhouse I'll drill the acrylic and hopefully have the main structure of the case put together.
     
    MLyons, 26 Aug 2019
    Looks done to me :thumb: PSU going to go in the gap next to the ram?
     
    The_Crapman, 26 Aug 2019
    #18
    That's the plan. Still 33c in the shed so drilling is on hold still
     
    MLyons, 26 Aug 2019
    The local weatherman would call that "warm." :lol: You don't have an old block of wood you can use as a mini workspace in the house?
     
    Cheapskate, 27 Aug 2019
