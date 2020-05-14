This is a bit of a cross post from here: https://forums.bit-tech.net/index.php?threads/bit-of-consumer-advice.374242/ and I couldn't decide on if general, hardware or project logs was the right home. I have had 5x3m wooden workshop delivered (16ft x10ft if that's your preference). There was some interest in it, so I thought I would log what I'm doing for those interested. The shed has arrived and has been installed on an extended concrete base, with a heavy wooden base screwed down onto it. I could have fully kitted it out but only went for the rubber roof. Its had a breathable membrane fitted at the factory. I purchased a kit to fit the insulation: It came with 4 10m x 1.5m insulation rolls, 2 rolls of tape, stapler and staples and a craft knife. To be honest I already had everything but the tape and insulation rolls, so I could have just brought those separately but spare tools is always good. One wall if fully tacked down, the other is just tacked in along the top as I only had 30 mins after they delivered it before work meetings started. The insulation works best with at least a 20mm air gap either side to help with reflection, I tried to staple the sheet roughly in the middle of the 70mm studs. When fully insulated, I will likely run sockets and lighting wiring, then fit OSB boards to clad over the insulation and hide the wiring.