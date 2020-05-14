  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Scratch Build – In Progress Anyone interested in a workshop build?

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by Goatee, 14 May 2020 at 12:42.

  1. Goatee

    Goatee Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    19 Apr 2015
    Posts:
    1,479
    Likes Received:
    465
    This is a bit of a cross post from here: https://forums.bit-tech.net/index.php?threads/bit-of-consumer-advice.374242/ and I couldn't decide on if general, hardware or project logs was the right home. I have had 5x3m wooden workshop delivered (16ft x10ft if that's your preference). There was some interest in it, so I thought I would log what I'm doing for those interested.

    [​IMG]

    The shed has arrived and has been installed on an extended concrete base, with a heavy wooden base screwed down onto it. I could have fully kitted it out but only went for the rubber roof.

    Its had a breathable membrane fitted at the factory.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    I purchased a kit to fit the insulation: It came with 4 10m x 1.5m insulation rolls, 2 rolls of tape, stapler and staples and a craft knife.

    To be honest I already had everything but the tape and insulation rolls, so I could have just brought those separately but spare tools is always good. :dremel:

    One wall if fully tacked down, the other is just tacked in along the top as I only had 30 mins after they delivered it before work meetings started.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    The insulation works best with at least a 20mm air gap either side to help with reflection, I tried to staple the sheet roughly in the middle of the 70mm studs.

    When fully insulated, I will likely run sockets and lighting wiring, then fit OSB boards to clad over the insulation and hide the wiring.
     
    Goatee, 14 May 2020 at 12:42
    #1
    MadGinga likes this.
  2. MadGinga

    MadGinga oooh whats this do?

    Joined:
    19 Mar 2009
    Posts:
    2,054
    Likes Received:
    158
    What advantages does that insulation have over say, solid insulation blocks commonly used on/in rooves; or good ol' fibre glass rolls?
     
    MadGinga, 14 May 2020 at 13:20
    #2
  3. GeorgeStorm

    GeorgeStorm Aggressive PC Builder

    Joined:
    16 Dec 2008
    Posts:
    6,375
    Likes Received:
    314
    What's your definition of workshop? (wood working, welding, garden tools, mancave/computer stuff?)
    I'll keep an eye on it regardless as looks like it'll be interesting :)
     
    GeorgeStorm, 14 May 2020 at 13:51
    #3

Share This Page