Found out I was in line for a bit of a wind fall last week. Apparently I am, so I am planning a "Dream yet sensible PC". I did price up some ridiculous hardware but soon realised I should be at least a bit more sensible. I've been out of the loop for a long time, and usually buy new stuff that is two years old. That way I can afford it. However this time I want new. Like, new new. So, I will list out what I have in my list and explain why. If, however, you have used any of this and it's crap please tell me. For the case I am using this. I will explain why in a bit. It's a mid ATX. The reason I am eyeing that one up is because of this. And the fact it can hold a fat 360 rad. I'm not going to go mad into the WC parts as they can come later. Well, mostly any way. I'm trying to keep the rig as "Mike Tyson" as I can get it so no RGB connected at all. If it is RGB it will be set to white. Fans. Motherboard As I said, I want space in the case for the water cooling. And possible vertical GPU mount. CPU Ryzen 3950x RAM Patriot 32gb 3600 SSD. Two of these in 2tb I don't want any more storage than that. PSU GPU The reason I am going founders is because I already have this. I think that is about it. The rest of the WC can be gotten as it moves.