  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Build Advice Does any of this smell like poo?

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Vault-Tec, 17 Mar 2020 at 12:35.

  1. Vault-Tec

    Vault-Tec Green Plastic Watering Can

    Joined:
    30 Aug 2015
    Posts:
    10,111
    Likes Received:
    1,235
    Found out I was in line for a bit of a wind fall last week. Apparently I am, so I am planning a "Dream yet sensible PC". I did price up some ridiculous hardware but soon realised I should be at least a bit more sensible.

    I've been out of the loop for a long time, and usually buy new stuff that is two years old. That way I can afford it. However this time I want new. Like, new new.

    So, I will list out what I have in my list and explain why. If, however, you have used any of this and it's crap please tell me.

    For the case I am using this. I will explain why in a bit.

    [​IMG]

    It's a mid ATX. The reason I am eyeing that one up is because of this.

    [​IMG]

    And the fact it can hold a fat 360 rad. I'm not going to go mad into the WC parts as they can come later. Well, mostly any way. I'm trying to keep the rig as "Mike Tyson" as I can get it so no RGB connected at all. If it is RGB it will be set to white.

    Fans.

    [​IMG]

    Motherboard

    [​IMG]

    As I said, I want space in the case for the water cooling. And possible vertical GPU mount.

    CPU

    Ryzen 3950x

    RAM

    Patriot 32gb 3600

    [​IMG]

    SSD. Two of these in 2tb

    [​IMG]

    I don't want any more storage than that.

    PSU

    [​IMG]

    GPU

    [​IMG]

    The reason I am going founders is because I already have this.

    [​IMG]

    I think that is about it. The rest of the WC can be gotten as it moves.
     
    Vault-Tec, 17 Mar 2020 at 12:35
    #1
  2. adidan

    adidan Guesswork is still work

    Joined:
    25 Mar 2009
    Posts:
    14,795
    Likes Received:
    2,036
    The only thing that smells like poo is me as I have just shat myself with envy.
     
    adidan, 17 Mar 2020 at 12:38
    #2
    Arboreal, Vault-Tec and Big Elf like this.
  3. Vault-Tec

    Vault-Tec Green Plastic Watering Can

    Joined:
    30 Aug 2015
    Posts:
    10,111
    Likes Received:
    1,235
    And now you can't get any toilet paper. Sorry. I don't feel bad though. I've got IBS and I can't get any either.....
     
    Vault-Tec, 17 Mar 2020 at 12:44
    #3
  4. kim

    kim hardware addict

    Joined:
    10 Jan 2016
    Posts:
    677
    Likes Received:
    239
    wow, it definitely doesn't smells like poo...it's totally yummy to me :naughty:
     
    kim, 17 Mar 2020 at 13:26
    #4
  5. Vault-Tec

    Vault-Tec Green Plastic Watering Can

    Joined:
    30 Aug 2015
    Posts:
    10,111
    Likes Received:
    1,235
    I've been thinking about names. Mike Tyson would be fitting, or COVID 19.

    Come on vault, it's dumb and 19 represents the amount of times I've blown far too much money on computers.
     
    Vault-Tec, 17 Mar 2020 at 13:30
    #5
    kim likes this.
  6. GeordieStew

    GeordieStew Member

    Joined:
    7 Oct 2011
    Posts:
    167
    Likes Received:
    5
    64GB of ram is sweet spot for 3950X?
     
    GeordieStew, 17 Mar 2020 at 13:43
    #6
  7. Vault-Tec

    Vault-Tec Green Plastic Watering Can

    Joined:
    30 Aug 2015
    Posts:
    10,111
    Likes Received:
    1,235
    It's horrifically expensive though.

    This rig will be solely for gaming. Well, and VR. I guess I could always up the RAM at a later date, but right now it would push aside cooling and that's not happening.

    My main rig will still do all the leg work, this will literally be turned on to game on.

    I originally planned on 3970x and so on, but it was just getting really silly.
     
    Vault-Tec, 17 Mar 2020 at 13:59
    #7

Share This Page