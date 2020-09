Project

Wing X99

Welcome!

New to the build log?

Be sure to comment!

Hello! It is time for a new project that I have been planing over a year now! I also have to give huge thanks toandfor making this project possible!Don't want to go through all the forum posts? You can easialy check out all the photos posted so far in thisbut remember to comment here on what you think after you are done!I very much appreciate comments/criticism on the project as long as it is constructive! And if you have suggestions on improvements