  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Steam Half Life: Alyx

Discussion in 'Gaming' started by RedFlames, 18 Nov 2019.

Page 1 of 3
  1. RedFlames

    RedFlames ...is not a Belgian football team

    Joined:
    23 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    12,015
    Likes Received:
    1,607
     
    RedFlames, 18 Nov 2019
    #1
  2. The_Crapman

    The_Crapman Don't phone it's just for fun.

    Joined:
    5 Dec 2011
    Posts:
    4,445
    Likes Received:
    1,067
    What. :jawdrop:
     
    The_Crapman, 18 Nov 2019
    #2
  3. silk186

    silk186 Derp

    Joined:
    1 Dec 2014
    Posts:
    1,588
    Likes Received:
    98
    Crazy, the internet is going to EXPLODE!

    [​IMG]
     
    silk186, 18 Nov 2019
    #3
  4. RedFlames

    RedFlames ...is not a Belgian football team

    Joined:
    23 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    12,015
    Likes Received:
    1,607
    Personally...

    VR... meh...
     
    RedFlames, 19 Nov 2019
    #4
    damien c likes this.
  5. RedFlames

    RedFlames ...is not a Belgian football team

    Joined:
    23 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    12,015
    Likes Received:
    1,607
     
    RedFlames, 19 Nov 2019
    #5
  6. sandys

    sandys Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    26 Mar 2006
    Posts:
    3,238
    Likes Received:
    120
    I can imagine there are lots of gamers out there now who are like 'Half Life … Who?!?!?" so long has been the gestation period for any sort of follow on in the series.

    I guess I will await the Half life remaster on the new Source Engine.
     
    sandys, 19 Nov 2019
    #6
  7. Spraduke

    Spraduke Lurker

    Joined:
    23 Sep 2009
    Posts:
    333
    Likes Received:
    24
    Queue disappointing be game. Hopefully I'm wrong.

    Either way I will be unlikely to get it.
     
    Spraduke, 19 Nov 2019
    #7
  8. wuyanxu

    wuyanxu still wants Homeworld 3

    Joined:
    15 Aug 2007
    Posts:
    10,619
    Likes Received:
    236
    OMG. Time to buy a Valve VR set!

    It's on top of trying out all the existing games. I really like the look of SuperHot in VR.


    Obligatory: HL3 confirmed!
     
    wuyanxu, 19 Nov 2019
    #8
  9. Zoon

    Zoon Hunting Wabbits since the 80s

    Joined:
    12 Mar 2001
    Posts:
    5,146
    Likes Received:
    508
    VR is a hard pass for me for the foreseeable future.

    Half-Life 2 always felt like a tech 2 demo of the source engine, Alyx is a tech demo of their VR kit. It's all to drive adoption of the next wave and punt Steam or hardware or something.

    Pass.
     
    Zoon, 19 Nov 2019
    #9
  10. Yaka

    Yaka Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    26 Jun 2005
    Posts:
    1,571
    Likes Received:
    116
    awesome news, but HL now only a seller for gamers of a certain age. my 11yr old couldnt care less
     
    Yaka, 19 Nov 2019
    #10
  11. Anfield

    Anfield Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    15 Jan 2010
    Posts:
    5,343
    Likes Received:
    442
    Who can afford VR? Random 11 year old or gamers who remember Half Life?
    I don't think they worry too much about the 11 year olds who have never heard of HL.
     
    Anfield, 19 Nov 2019
    #11
  12. Gareth Halfacree

    Gareth Halfacree WIIGII! Staff Administrator Super Moderator Moderator

    Joined:
    4 Dec 2007
    Posts:
    13,135
    Likes Received:
    2,238
    Ooh, ooh, is the answer "neither?" 'cos I remember Half-Life, but I can't afford to splash out on VR just to play a game made by precisely none of the people who made the Half-Life games...
     
    Gareth Halfacree, 19 Nov 2019
    #12
    RedFlames likes this.
  13. fix-the-spade

    fix-the-spade Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    4 Jul 2011
    Posts:
    3,788
    Likes Received:
    370
    I'm not sure Half Life is even that anymore. It's eight and a half years since Portal 2 came out and that's the last time Valve released a 'proper' Valve game. Since then they devolved into the same micro transaction generators as everyone else while they sat back and let Steam go to Hell.

    The prospect of a new Half Life game (that isn't Black Mesa) doesn't excite me in the slightest and I've had every Half Life game more or less on release.
     
    fix-the-spade, 19 Nov 2019
    #13
  14. Parge

    Parge the worst Super Moderator

    Joined:
    16 Jul 2010
    Posts:
    12,883
    Likes Received:
    554
    Awesome - a new Half Life VR game can't be a bad thing - really looking forward to this.

    The only sad thing is the gigantic expectations which will be placed upon it - which will be impossible to live up to.
     
    Parge, 20 Nov 2019
    #14
  15. tristanperry

    tristanperry Active Member

    Joined:
    22 May 2010
    Posts:
    909
    Likes Received:
    40
    My enthusiasm for Alyx mirrors this:



    Well, I'm marginally more excited than that, but I don't think that Alyx will make me rush out and buy a VR kit.
     
    tristanperry, 20 Nov 2019
    #15
  16. N17 dizzi

    N17 dizzi Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    23 Mar 2011
    Posts:
    3,129
    Likes Received:
    314
    If Alyx provides new technical innovations at the level that HL2/Source engine did then I may be tempted, but that seems highly unlikely.

    ____


    HL2 running on my 9800 Pro/Athlon XP3200. What fun that was.
     
    N17 dizzi, 20 Nov 2019
    #16
    [ZiiP] NaloaC likes this.
  17. edzieba

    edzieba Virtual Realist

    Joined:
    14 Jan 2009
    Posts:
    3,462
    Likes Received:
    354
    I'd like if it were good, but my expectations are low. Valve have hardly covered themselves in glory with their development output since Portal 2.
     
    edzieba, 21 Nov 2019
    #17
  18. adidan

    adidan Guesswork is still work

    Joined:
    25 Mar 2009
    Posts:
    14,340
    Likes Received:
    1,781
    15 years since HL2?

    Yeah, can't say I can muster more than a 'meh' about this.

    I could be tempted into VR but I don't think this will be it.
     
    adidan, 21 Nov 2019
    #18
  19. silk186

    silk186 Derp

    Joined:
    1 Dec 2014
    Posts:
    1,588
    Likes Received:
    98
    As long as it is fun who cares.
     
    silk186, 21 Nov 2019
    #19
  20. adidan

    adidan Guesswork is still work

    Joined:
    25 Mar 2009
    Posts:
    14,340
    Likes Received:
    1,781
    True enough, true enough.
     
    adidan, 21 Nov 2019
    #20
Page 1 of 3

Share This Page