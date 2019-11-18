Discussion in 'Gaming' started by RedFlames, 18 Nov 2019.
What.
Crazy, the internet is going to EXPLODE!
Personally...
VR... meh...
I can imagine there are lots of gamers out there now who are like 'Half Life … Who?!?!?" so long has been the gestation period for any sort of follow on in the series.
I guess I will await the Half life remaster on the new Source Engine.
Queue disappointing be game. Hopefully I'm wrong.
Either way I will be unlikely to get it.
OMG. Time to buy a Valve VR set!
It's on top of trying out all the existing games. I really like the look of SuperHot in VR.
Obligatory: HL3 confirmed!
VR is a hard pass for me for the foreseeable future.
Half-Life 2 always felt like a tech 2 demo of the source engine, Alyx is a tech demo of their VR kit. It's all to drive adoption of the next wave and punt Steam or hardware or something.
Pass.
awesome news, but HL now only a seller for gamers of a certain age. my 11yr old couldnt care less
Who can afford VR? Random 11 year old or gamers who remember Half Life?
I don't think they worry too much about the 11 year olds who have never heard of HL.
Ooh, ooh, is the answer "neither?" 'cos I remember Half-Life, but I can't afford to splash out on VR just to play a game made by precisely none of the people who made the Half-Life games...
I'm not sure Half Life is even that anymore. It's eight and a half years since Portal 2 came out and that's the last time Valve released a 'proper' Valve game. Since then they devolved into the same micro transaction generators as everyone else while they sat back and let Steam go to Hell.
The prospect of a new Half Life game (that isn't Black Mesa) doesn't excite me in the slightest and I've had every Half Life game more or less on release.
Awesome - a new Half Life VR game can't be a bad thing - really looking forward to this.
The only sad thing is the gigantic expectations which will be placed upon it - which will be impossible to live up to.
My enthusiasm for Alyx mirrors this:
Well, I'm marginally more excited than that, but I don't think that Alyx will make me rush out and buy a VR kit.
If Alyx provides new technical innovations at the level that HL2/Source engine did then I may be tempted, but that seems highly unlikely.
____
HL2 running on my 9800 Pro/Athlon XP3200. What fun that was.
I'd like if it were good, but my expectations are low. Valve have hardly covered themselves in glory with their development output since Portal 2.
15 years since HL2?
Yeah, can't say I can muster more than a 'meh' about this.
I could be tempted into VR but I don't think this will be it.
As long as it is fun who cares.
True enough, true enough.
